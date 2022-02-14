Nashville’s Crimson Ventures and Cedar Rock Capital Announce Sale of Hilburn Apartments in Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nashville-based Crimson Ventures and its joint-venture partner Cedar Rock Capital announced that they have successfully exited from ownership of the Hilburn Apartments in Pensacola, Fla. Their partnership was created to acquire and manage multifamily real estate properties throughout the southeastern United States.

“ We are excited for this successful exit after our value-add ownership since 2016,” Crimson Ventures’ Managing Partner Rob Walker said. “ Sharing this success with our loyal investor group has been especially rewarding.”

Dave Childers, Founder of Cedar Rock Capital, commented, “ Our investment of considerable time, effort and capital in driving efficiencies in Hilburn led to the impressive improvements among all operating and financial results.”

Advisors and partners in this transaction included Pinnacle Bank, Provence Real Estate, The Kirkland Company, Waterford Law Group and Reliant Bank.

About Crimson Ventures: Crimson Ventures is a management consulting and private investment company with over 30 years of experiences assisting companies at key inflection points such as hyper-growth, capital raising, M&A transactions, business exits, turnarounds and more. Crimson has equity positions in companies in technology, commercial real estate, third-party logistics, and more. Additional information is available at www.CrimsonVenturesLLC.com.

About Cedar Rock Capital: Cedar Rock is an investment company specializing in multifamily investments throughout the southeastern US. Cedar Rock also partners with Volunteer Properties and Residential Investment Advisors to drive operating efficiencies and achieve maximum value. Additional information is available at www.CedarRockCap.com.