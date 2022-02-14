Reliance Standard Enhances Benefits Integration with Ease®

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company (Reliance Standard) and Ease today announced important advances to their carrier connection partnership including built-in, bi-directional evidence of insurability (EOI) API. The new integrations will afford employers unprecedented convenience and accuracy when enrolling, administering, and billing their Reliance Standard benefits programs on the Ease platform.

“Our first integration with Ease delivered real value in the form of time savings and elimination of rework, while giving employers a first-class enrollment experience,” said Paula Hanson, AVP of Benefits Technology Solutions at Reliance Standard. “The addition of our proprietary, bi-directional EOI integration is a new high-water mark for brokers and their employer clients.”

The Reliance Standard API allows employees to answer any needed medical/evidence of insurability questions during enrollment on the Ease platform, eliminating delays and reducing the number of incomplete applications. In turn, the employee receives determinations in real time, with no manual intervention; no switching platforms; and no data reconciliation.

“As Ease continues building an ecosystem that transforms the benefits experience, advancing our integrations is paramount,” said David Reid, CEO and co-founder of Ease. “Our new integration with Reliance Standard is the latest example of how Ease works with its carrier partners to modernize the process for brokers, employers, and employees.”

Research shows with a streamlined, singular platform experience, there is increased benefits opt-in and satisfaction for employees. Ease delivers on this promise with its modern interface and – with this new, expanded Reliance Standard integration – broker partners can deliver:

Simplified billing, using Ease as the system of record. This eliminates the need for mapping and testing file setups or manually reconciling data in multiple systems every month.

Fully integrated enrollment and EOI, for superior convenience and accuracy.

Speedy claims management with employee eligibility verified within the Ease portal.

“The underlying priority is to take the broker and human resources manager out of the weeds when it comes to managing benefits," Hanson said. “Manual reconciliation, file feeds, chasing employee-level data – all that adds time, expense and aggravation. Our integration with Ease delivers real value and peace of mind.”

About Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company

Reliance Standard is a leader in absence and employee benefits solutions including financial protection, absence management and supplemental health, with a portfolio of insurance products that include disability, life, accident, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision and limited benefit medical. Reliance Standard markets these solutions nationwide through independent brokers and agents to employers of all sizes. (In New York, insurance products and services are provided by First Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company, Home Office New York, NY). Rated A++ (Superior) by A.M. Best, Reliance Standard was founded in 1907 in Chicago, IL.

About Ease

Ease is an online benefits enrollment system built for insurance brokers and employers. Ease makes it simple to set up and manage benefits, onboard new hires, stay compliant, and offer employees one destination for all their human resources information. Started in 2012 in San Francisco by employee benefits veteran David Reid and web and engineering architect Courtney Guertin, Ease works with insurance brokers and small businesses to create seamless HR and benefits processes on an easy-to-use system. Ease has offices in Las Vegas, New York, Omaha and San Diego. In 2015, Ease was launched on the West Coast and is among the most widely adopted, fastest growing solutions for brokers and employers in the area, with over 65,000 employers and over 2 million employees. For more information, head to www.ease.com.