Chartered Banker Institute and Accredible: Digital Credentials Empower Members to Demonstrate Professional Qualifications

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accredible, the world’s leading digital credential platform, today announced a partnership with The Chartered Banker Institute (“the Institute”) to bring verifiable, secure, and sharable digital credentials to the Institute’s membership. Members of the Institute have been increasingly interested in being able to demonstrate and share their attainment of qualifications and professional designations with their colleagues, clients and potential employers. This partnership allows members to show off their credentials on social platforms like LinkedIn, Twitter, and WhatsApp through Accredible’s native social sharing options.

Joanne Murphy, COO of the Chartered Banker Institute commented, “We are delighted to be working with Accredible on this digital badge solution for our members. By permitting our members to display these badges, it will not only enable them to demonstrate their pride in being a professional but will also enable customers and clients to have confidence in the fact that they are dealing with a trusted banking professional.”

“We are proud to help The Chartered Banker Institute recognize the accomplishments of their membership with our portable, shareable, verifiable digital credentials,” said Danny King, co-founder and CEO at Accredible. “Their mission of educating and supporting responsible banking professionals who are committed to doing the right thing not just for their customers, but for society as a whole, is inspiring. It is exciting to work with them as they take advantage of the Accredible platform to bring bleeding-edge credential innovation to their members.”

Accredible’s well-designed user experience, which makes adoption and sharing of credentials as easy as possible – with one or two clicks, supports the Institute’s desire to provide their members with educational opportunities to strengthen their commitment to the profession. The Institute is thrilled with Accredible’s ability to issue members both badges and certificates from the same platform and with complete flexibility.

Joanne Murphy also added that, “The displaying of digital badges by our network of 33,000 members around the globe will clearly demonstrate our Institute’s global presence and influence to a growing global community of professional bankers, whilst also aligning with our strong commitment to sustainability.”

About The Chartered Banker Institute

The Chartered Banker Institute (“the Institute”) is the world’s oldest professional body for bankers. With nearly 150 years of experience in educating bankers and with a network of 33,000 professional bankers around the globe, our Institute is proud to be regarded as the leading voice of responsible and sustainable professionalism in banking. With members and students in over 100 different countries and nearly 1,000 financial institutions worldwide, we are committed to developing responsible bankers.

A responsible banker is one that is clear on what is the ‘right thing to do’ in the interests of society and for their customers. In all our professional qualification programmes and post qualification learning, we not only focus on technical aspects, but on the development of deeper skills to support future learning and behaviours. This is underpinned by ongoing continuous learning to keep skills and knowledge relevant, and apply professional ethics, which supports responsible bankers to be reliable custodians. Our mechanisms of assessment, accreditation and verification, support and reinforce an individual’s understanding and achievement of our globally recognised professional educational standards.

About Accredible

Accredible is the industry-leading digital credentialing platform that securely issues, manages, tracks, and verifies millions of high-stakes credentials across the globe. Accredible integrates with leading learning software including Canvas, D2L Brightspace, Kajabi, Kryterion Webassessor, Moodle, Thinkific, and more. Over 1,000 leading Universities, associations, and technology companies such as Google, Skillsoft, Rosetta Stone, University of Cambridge, NACE, Zendesk, Hootsuite, IEEE, McGraw-Hill, INSEAD, IAPP, UC Berkeley, and The Digital Marketing Institute rely on Accredible to create, deliver and manage digital certificates and open badges. Learn more at accredible.com