CORRECTING and REPLACING St. Pete Beach, FL to Streamline Processes, Minimize Redundancies, and Create Efficiencies with an Integrated CentralSquare Public Administration Suite

ST. PETE BEACH, FL TO STREAMLINE PROCESSES, MINIMIZE REDUNDANCIES, AND CREATE EFFICIENCIES WITH AN INTEGRATED CENTRALSQUARE PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION SUITE

CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public administration software, announced that St. Pete Beach, Florida, has selected CentralSquare's Finance Enterprise and Human Capital Management solutions to replace Tyler Technologies. St. Pete Beach chose CentralSquare over OpenGov as their new preferred partner to help streamline business practices, minimize redundancies and provide necessary data in real-time with a best-of-breed solution.

With CentralSquare's Finance Enterprise, St. Pete Beach will have accessible, real-time revenue and cost information using configurable workspaces to customize navigation and screen setup for every user’s specific needs. CentralSquare’s Human Capital Management will allow the city’s HR department to do more, empowering their employees with self-service tools that automate and streamline payroll, employee onboarding, and compliance reporting. CentralSquare’s software solutions are expected to meet St. Pete Beach's needs now and in the future.

About CentralSquare Technologies:

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent public sector software provider that powers all aspects of managing local government to build smarter and safer communities. Public sectors across North America use CentralSquare to enable efficiencies and a seamless end-to-end integrated experience by using innovative, cloud-based solutions and automation. CentralSquare’s scalable technology helps state and local agencies thrive operationally, even during states of emergency in public safety when every second counts. Its intuitive enterprise software also includes user-friendly platforms to support public administration agencies with finance, asset, compliance, case management and much more to drive better public experiences.

As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.