SGI Aviation & flydocs Join Forces to Revolutionize Aviation Asset Management

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SGI Aviation Services BV (“SGI Aviation”), the independent asset manager, providing asset management services, technical consultancy, CAMO and registration services, and flydocs, the aviation industry’s most comprehensive asset management solution provider, announced on the sidelines of Singapore Air Show the creation of a strategic alliance to deliver ground-breaking enhancements to flydocs’ Aircraft Asset Management Software solution.

As part of the alliance, SGI Aviation will share the company’s extensive expertise and experience in the asset management field to enhance flydocs’ software, delivering all the features investors and lessors require to effectively manage their aircraft. SGI Aviation will also support lessors in migrating data and provide back-office services for the software solution. The cooperation aims at catering to a diverse range of aviation asset owners, including banks, lessors, and airline operators with investments in commercial aircraft, helicopter, engines, and business jets.

“We have been actively involved in setting industry standards on digital documentation for aircraft and engines for many years,” asserted Paolo Lironi, Chief Executive Officer of SGI Aviation. “I am particularly proud to be an active member of the IATA paperless initiative working group and I believe this cooperation with flydocs perfectly fits our strategy to continuously ramp up our ESG contributions.”

Andre Fischer, CEO of flydocs, commented: “Our association with SGI Aviation is based on a strong partnership that has advanced the collaboration in producing the best-in-class asset management software to meet the growing demands of the aviation sector. The combination of SGI Aviation’s specialist advice with our digital competence during the development demonstrates our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value to our clients through industry expertise, latest technologies, and exceptional product support.”

Both companies have a strong track record of continuously delivering successful projects and significant value to their worldwide client base. The solution provides an aircraft asset management tool with a superior user-friendly experience, quintessential to flydocs software packages. The end-user will have the added benefit of SGI Aviation asset management specialists’ insights during data transfer and the option for continuous asset monitoring services.

Lironi concluded: “This new software solution will surpass current offerings that lack the simplicity and ease of use that flydocs are known for. We consider it to be a major milestone, reenforcing SGI Aviation’s position as one of the industry’s leading independent asset management companies.”

ABOUT SGI AVIATION SERVICES

Founded in 2008, SGI Aviation Services (“SGI Aviation”) is a worldwide leader in Aviation Technical Services and Asset Management. With its worldwide presence, the company offers a wide range of products and services designed to sharing its unique knowledge and independent position for its customers. SGI Aviation manages a fleet of 45 aircraft and 12 engines, on behalf of six customers. Thanks to its global presence, experience, and 220+ strong technical team, SGI provides high-quality technical support and advisory services to its customers. www.sgiaviation.com

ABOUT flydocs

flydocs is an asset management solution provider with the aviation industry’s most comprehensive solution for creating value out of aircraft maintenance data. We offer the tools and expertise that allow all industry stakeholders to drive sustainable innovation to help build the future of the commercial aviation asset lifecycle.

Recognised as a global leader in digital records management, flydocs was founded in 2007 and is 100% owned by Lufthansa Technik. With over 280 employees in multiple locations spread across the globe, flydocs is trusted by over 75 airlines, lessors, and MROs to deliver measurable long-term operational and cost efficiencies. www.flydocs.aero