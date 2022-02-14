North Carolina Housing Authorities Risk Retention Pool (NCHARRP) Selects & Implements the Insurium P&C Insurance Platform

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurium, a market-leading cloud-based core P&C commercial insurance software platform, announced that North Carolina Housing Authorities Risk Retention Pool (NCHARRP) has selected and successfully implemented the Insurium Connections™ policy administration suite. Insurium’s solution will enable NCHARRP to expand on their commitment to provide world-class service to their members and drive efficiencies within their business.

NCHARRP, operating out of Charlotte, NC, provides coverage for workers’ compensation, property damage, commercial general liability, automobile, directors and officers, inland marine, loss of rents, builder's risk, electronic data processing and bonds. With over three decades of experience, this risk retention pool offers comprehensive insurance packages and remains a true one-stop insurance provider for all authorities throughout North Carolina.

“NCHARRP chose to partner with Insurium because we had been looking for a long time for a software that would administratively run our insurance business,” said Kim Wrenn, Senior Manager for NCHARRP. “Insurium’s platform offered us a one-stop-shop which could support all of our core insurance processing needs in a single software solution including billing, accounting, insurance requests, reinsurance reporting, asset scheduling & management, and demographics. Insurium’s team of professionals like Ruth Ann Molmen have made this journey a successful endeavor and we look forward to our future partnership with Insurium.”

“We welcome NCHARRP to the Insurium customer family,” said Jeremy Williams, President and CEO of Insurium. “We look forward to being a long-term partner with NCHARRP and are excited about the opportunity to help transform their business and IT capabilities with our solutions and technical services.”

About Insurium™

Insurium™, backed by Bow River Capital, is a market-leading InsurTech firm providing a unified 360-degree view of the insurance process lifecycle targeted for small and mid-size commercial insurance companies. The Insurium platform is a cloud-based software supporting the core insurance operations functions such as underwriting, rating, policy administration, billing, claims management, loss control, regulatory compliance, self-service portals, reporting, and analytics. The company’s existing client mix includes a variety of P&C insurance carriers, captives, public entity pools, workers’ compensation self-insured groups (SIG), risk management firms, and third-party administrators (TPA).

#insurium #insurtech #insuretech #insurancetechnology #propertycasualty #workerscompensation #bowrivercapital #saas

To learn more, contact Chris Seeger at cseeger@insurium.com. You’ll also find the company online at insurium.com, as well as on LinkedIn or Twitter.