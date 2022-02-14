i2c Partners with Qatari Fintech Startup KARTY to Launch Digital Visa Wallet

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced its partnership with KARTY, a Qatar-based fintech providing tailored digital financial solutions to the MEA region, to launch a digital-first prepaid mobile wallet to the country.

Leveraging i2c’s global payments platform, Karty’s mobile wallet will provide Visa-branded digital cards, enabling instant, cashless P2P transactions on the Visa network. The mobile wallet will also feature data-backed financial management tools to empower users to master budgeting while gaining transparency into their spending habits across a range of categories (groceries, transportation, health care, and more). KARTY is set to be regulated by Qatar Central Bank Sandbox, once fully operational, and the company was the 2021 winner of the Qatar Science & Technology Park Accelerator (QSTP) program, among other accolades.

“We are proud to partner with KARTY as they work to enable digital-first payments in Qatar, while also providing added transparency and insights into their cardholder’s spending behaviors,” said Aurangzaib Khan, General Manager – MEA Region of i2c. “We look forward to partnering with this notable startup as they expand financial access through the region.”

“i2c’s best-in-class payments platform allowed us to design an intuitive mobile wallet that works to simplify both budgeting and spending for residents in Qatar,” said Mohammed Suleiman, Co-Founder of KARTY. “We chose i2c as our issuer processing partner because of their global reputation for unparalleled reliability, best-in-class security, and deep experience within the payments industry – all of which is especially important to us as a startup. We’re excited to bring our customers the modern payment solutions they want, all on a single platform through this partnership.”

In addition to the QFTH and QSTP, KARTY is backed by the Research Development Innovation Sector of Qatar Foundation, Qatar Financial Centre and Qatar Development Bank.

About KARTY LLC

Karty is a financial technology startup that works to revolutionize daily financial experiences for their end-users by leveraging latest technology and transaction data to provide unprecedented insights into user spending habits to deliver a bespoke financial services experience. The product is fully digital, and features insights into spending habits, categorized budgeting, as well as peer-to-peer payments. The company placed first in the Qatar Science Technology Park Accelerator program, and is backed by Qatar Fintech Hub, Qatar Financial Centre and Qatar Development Bank. For more information visit: https://www.karty.qa/

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/ territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.