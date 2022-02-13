AHF Marks Int’l Condom Day Across the Globe!

For Int'l Condom Day, AHF created a music video parody of the timeless West Side Story hit "I Feel Pretty." AHF’s version, "I Feel Frisky," offers a burlesque style twist on the classic production and the video and song to promote condom use and safer sex

Happy International Condom Day! Today marks the global holiday that promotes safer sex.

To celebrate, AHF is hosting events in more than 37 of the 45 countries that AHF provides services in. Condom Day events range from free HIV testing and condom distribution, interactive social media campaigns, awareness-raising rallies and flash mobs, online and in-person panel discussions as well as other events, many of which have a particular focus on young people.

“AHF first spearheaded International Condom Day in 2009 as an innovative and lighthearted way to remind people that wearing a condom can prevent pregnancy and STDs, including HIV,” said Michael Weinstein President of AHF.

In the US, AHF created a spicy parody music video of the timeless West Side Story hit "I Feel Pretty.” AHF’s version, "I Feel Frisky," offers a burlesque style twist on the classic production and the video and song served as centerpiece of a live, socially distanced West Side Story Burlesque show featuring a cast of powerhouse performers that wowed audiences in performances in four cities across the country: Houston, TX (Jan. 30th), Tampa, FL (Feb. 2), Orlando, FL (Feb. 5) and which culminated in a blowout performance last evening in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

And as part of the global celebration, AHF’s Latin American and Caribbean Bureau teamed with Los Rabanes, the Latin Grammy-winning artists hailing from Panama to create a lighthearted International Condom Day song and video titled ¡Póntelo! (Put it On!).

AHF, which now has over 1.7 million lives in care, will provide and distribute safely over 1 million free condoms in recognition of this significant holiday.

