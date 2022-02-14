Infinite Blue Forms Partnership with Footprint Africa Business Solutions (FABS)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinite Blue, a leading provider of business continuity/disaster recovery planning and response management software, has partnered with Footprint Africa Business Solutions (FABS), a leading IT business solutions provider. This partnership enables FABS to resell and implement Infinite Blue’s award-winning software BC in the Cloud®, along with its Mass Communication tool SENDIGO.

“Footprint Africa Business Solutions allows us to expand our footprint into Africa,” said Matt Cox, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, who oversees EMEA for Infinite Blue. “FABS consultants listen intently to their clients’ needs to deliver meaningful solutions. We believe this partnership will enable FABS to provide the most comprehensive business continuity planning and response software on the market today.”

As a fully integrated solution, BC in the Cloud (BCIC), enables organizations to plan, prepare, test, manage, and notify teams how to respond to any potential business disruption. Through a team of industry experts and software suite with a 99.99% guarantee in uptime, Infinite Blue gives leading organizations worldwide clarity and control over disruptions that impact their day-to-day business.

“Most companies don’t consider all of the facets related to business continuity, as the pandemic highlighted all too clearly,” said Karien Bornheim, CEO and Managing Director of Footprint Africa Business Solutions. “Partnering with an industry leader like Infinite Blue, enables us to deliver an automated platform that is far more capable of managing the uncertainties that exist in today’s world. We want all of our clients to embrace comprehensive business continuity planning and we believe BC in the Cloud will help us achieve this.”

BC in the Cloud helps companies with a commitment to organizational resiliency by providing an intuitive, full featured product with shared data, automated workflows, reporting and embedded mass notification. It is further enhanced by both the Infinite Blue and FABS Advisory services teams. The product has the flexibility to meet the unique needs of customers and their level of BC/DR maturity. BC in the Cloud is built on Infinite Blue’s low-code platform allowing for greater product flexibility and quick implementation of enhancements. It is currently used worldwide by more than 500,000 users and serves more Fortune 10 companies than any other BC/DR planning solution.

About Infinite Blue

Infinite Blue is a software solutions provider that empowers some of the world’s largest organizations to become more obstacle-resistant and resilient. Our friendly and flexible applications work together as an all-in-one, configurable business continuity command center. Leaders can now see potential threats enterprise-wide so you can plan smarter, respond in real-time, and bounce back stronger from disruptions like fires, natural disasters, security breaches, global pandemics, and other “what-ifs.” Our organizational resiliency suite of applications is built on our low-code platform and supported by our team of experts, so it’s simple to integrate and configure our existing applications or create something specifically for your organization’s needs. For more information, please visit InfiniteBlue.com.

About Footprint Africa Business Solutions – FABS

Footprint Africa Business Solutions (FABS) is a software solutions and IT security provider in Africa. FABS identifies and implements market-leading IT solutions, like those from Infinite Blue, to businesses across the African continent. The FABS consultants really listen to our customers, thus enabling them to truly understand the unique challenges our customers face. This allows FABS to consistently deliver appropriate solutions. With Security at the core of everything we do, our solutions include business continuity/resilience, infrastructure health checks, security assessments, security remediation, data protection, consultation, training, services, customisation, re-implementation, and many vendor software solutions. Operating in 54 countries, we work closely with local talent and business to ensure skills are circulated, and investment is managed carefully. For more information, please visit www.footprintafrica.com