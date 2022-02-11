DAT Expands Digital Freight Match Partnership With Parade

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DAT Freight & Analytics announced an expanded partnership with Parade through a minority investment that will enable a deeper integration between Parade and North America’s largest freight marketplace. The expanded partnership will build on an existing agreement to enable mutual broker customers to select and price loads on DAT’s load board using Parade’s artificial intelligence. Parade’s adoption of DAT for external truck capacity will provide mutual broker customers with access to:

Leading-edge digital capabilities for booking spot-market loads

Synchronized load posts via Parade to be instantly bookable by carriers on the DAT marketplace

Greater productivity to move more freight at higher margins by sourcing from the largest carrier network, while giving carriers the ability to book a load in just a few clicks

“ Parade and DAT are united in the goal of accelerating the development of digital services that will help customers streamline the way they match trucks and freight during this era of rapid change,” said Claude Pumilia, CEO and President at DAT. “ We’re eager to collaborate with talent and technology we believe in to address our customers’ pain points. With the largest customer base in brokers and carriers, DAT’s marketing and sales channels have established a track record of quickly and dramatically growing partners’ revenue.”

In October 2020, DAT and Parade announced an agreement that allows Parade’s use of artificial intelligence to select and price loads for digital booking on the DAT load board. These digital interactions enable brokerages to spend less time dealing with one-off carriers and give more bandwidth to book more loads.

“ We’re excited to be deepening our integrations with DAT products to drive richer digital carrier experiences and smarter intelligent pricing for our freight broker customers,” said Anthony Sutardja, CEO and Co-Founder at Parade. “ DAT’s collaborative and forward-thinking team has enabled us to accelerate the delivery of new innovations to our mutual customers.”

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Shippers, transportation brokers, motor carriers, news organizations and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights derived from 249 million freight matches and a database of $116 billion in annual market transactions. Founded in 1978, DAT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 500 and Russell 1000 indices. DAT.com

About Parade

Parade is the leading truckload capacity management platform for freight brokers. Top freight brokerages build dedicated digital capacity and book more loads using Parade. Parade integrates with existing tools to source capacity, match freight, and manage relationships. Brokerages using Parade reutilize carriers, streamline workflows, price competitively, and automate load-bookingings. For more information about Parade, visit parade.ai.