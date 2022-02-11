Raven Returns to Her Roots as Season Five of Fan-Favorite Comedy 'Raven's Home' Premieres Friday, March 11, on Disney Channel

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--"Raven's Home," the long-running hit comedy series starring and executive produced by Raven-Symoné, will return for its fifth season on FRIDAY, MARCH 11, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. A spinoff of the iconic Disney Channel comedy "That's So Raven" (2003-2007), "Raven's Home" follows the hilarious adventures driven by somewhat psychic Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) and her son Booker (Issac Ryan Brown), who has inherited his mom's gift to catch glimpses of the future.

Click HERE for the Season Five Trailer

In season five of "Raven's Home," Raven and Booker move back to San Francisco to help take care of her dad after a mild heart attack. Now Raven finds herself parenting her parent, raising her young cousin, and settling into life in her old hometown. Meanwhile, Booker is "the new kid" at Raven's old high school and has to keep his visions a secret from a new group of friends.

Joining the cast for season five are Rondell Sheridan, who reprises his role as Raven's easygoing and loveable dad, Victor, from "That's So Raven"; Mykal-Michelle Harris (ABC's "mixed-ish") as Raven's young cousin, Alice; Felix Avitia (Disney's "Gamers Guide to Pretty Much Everything") as Neil, Victor's neighbor and Booker's high school classmate; and musician and singer Emmy Liu-Wang (Andrean Players' "Annie") as Ivy, a young neighbor who babysits Alice.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton ("The Real"), who portrayed Raven's arch-nemesis Alana in "That's So Raven," will return in a recurring role as a grown-up version of the character, who is now the principal at Bayside High. Also joining in a recurring role is Marissa Reyes ("Spirit Halloween") as Cami, a popular and ambitious girl with a rebellious streak.

"Raven's Home" is executive produced by Emmy®-nominated writer/producer partners Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff ("Malibu Rescue," Disney's "Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja") and Anthony C. Hill ("Family Reunion," "Raven's Home"), along with Raven-Symoné. Developed by Thomas and Elinoff, the series was created by "That's So Raven" creators Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman, is a production of It's a Laugh Productions, Inc., and carries a TV-G parental guideline.

"Raven's Home" is available on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney+. All four seasons of "That's So Raven" are also available on Disney+.

Press materials are available at www.dgepress.com.

Follow on Instagram and Twitter for up-to-date news on #RavensHome.