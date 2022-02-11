AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Grupo Mexicano de Seguros, S.A. de C.V. Under Review With Negative Implications

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aa+.MX” (Superior) of Grupo Mexicano de Seguros, S.A. de C.V. (GMX) (Mexico City, Mexico) following the ongoing events regarding GMX’s exposure to a significant claim made by the subway system of Mexico City, for a fire in its control pit that occurred in January 2021.

The previous positive outlooks of GMX’s ratings pointed to the upward trend in the company’s balance sheet strength, maintained through favorable underwriting and investment performance. The under review with negative implications status is derived from the potential negative effects that the materialization of this exposure could have on GMX’s balance sheet strength and business profile, which could become limited by reputational risk, as well as pressing concerns regarding the corporate governance and the company’s enterprise risk management practices. AM Best will continue to monitor this situation as it evolves.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.