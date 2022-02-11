Spire Global Awarded $8 Million NOAA Contract to Deliver Satellite Weather Data

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, today announced that it has been awarded as part of Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Delivery Order 4 of the contract issued by the National Oceanographic and Oceanic Administration (NOAA), for commercially available space-based radio occultation (RO) data for use in operational weather forecasts. The award, valued at over $8 million, represents the single largest U.S. government purchase of commercial, operational RO data.

The award is the next milestone in NOAA's goal to expand the purchase of commercial RO data. It is an increase in the number of RO profiles that Spire provides NOAA from 3,000 to 5,500, serving as a testament to Spire's proven ability to reliably deliver valuable, operational RO data, profiling atmospheric temperatures and related quantities for weather models helping NOAA and as a result American citizens prepare for extreme weather events.

In addition to the forecast accuracy benefits, NOAA recently announced commercially sourced data was about one-quarter to one-half the cost of government-sponsored missions, further demonstrating the long-term viability of partnering with Spire. Spire’s constellation of more than 100 satellites collects more RO profiles than any other organization across the globe.

“With a continual increase in extreme weather patterns, the U.S. has taken the important step to protect its citizens by continually investing and upgrading its weather forecast capabilities,” said Kamal Arafeh, Senior Vice President of Sales, Spire. “This award is the culmination of years of our team's hard work to develop, manufacture and operate a constellation of satellites that leverage the powerful vantage point of space to improve life on Earth. We are honored to further our partnership with NOAA on their important work in addressing one of humanity’s greatest challenges amid climate change - accurate weather forecasting.”

Spire's data provided to NOAA will be made available in near-real-time to national and international meteorological organizations and the broader U.S. federal government upon receipt, enabling increased information sharing for critical weather data. The data delivery will commence on March 16, 2022 and run until January 18, 2023.

