AGinvest Farmland Properties Canada announces strong returns in 2021, bringing the 4-year CAGR to 18.02%

AGinvest Farmland Properties has a mission to protect the integrity of Canadian farmland for future generations. We work with farmers to help their operations quickly achieve scale and become more profitable. We provide unique transition opportunities for the wave of farmland transfers set to take place over the next decade. We help young farmers quickly achieve scale and make their farming operations more profitable. AGinvest Farmland Properties recognizes that farmland is an asset that continues to generate more value through higher production and increased efficiencies. Ontario farmland, in particular, is extremely well-positioned to help supply the planet with the increasing demand for quality food. We believe quality farmland that can adapt to climate change is positioned to perform very well relative to other asset classes.

CHATHAM, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AGinvest Farmland Properties Canada Inc ("AGinvest") is pleased to announce the 2021 farmland investment performance results. In addition to very strong annual investment returns to report, AGinvest assets under management ("AUM") are up 633% from December of 2021. AGinvest strives to be Canada's preeminent farmland investment manager with a sharp focus on Ontario farmland which is some of the best farmland in the world.

Performance:

AGinvest's unique investment style surfaces value over and above the yields generated from the underlying farmland assets. AGinvest Farmland One Inc ("AG1"), a corporate structure launched in 2018, has generated a 4-year compound annual growth rate of 18.02%*. AGinvest Farmland Two Inc ("AG2"), a corporate structure launched in 2020, has generated a 2-year compound annual growth rate of 15.33%*.

Who is AGinvest:

AGinvest is a Canadian alternative investment firm with deep roots in the farming communities of Ontario, Canada. The principles have been farming in the region for more than 30 years and have been acquiring and optimizing farmland for over 20 years. AGinvest currently manages approximately 6,000 acres of premium Ontario Farmland across its active portfolio of farmland investment vehicles. AGinvest works closely with Ontario farming families to continuously improve the productivity of the farmland and the operational efficiencies of the farm family partners who are farming the land. To access the AGinvest newsletter, please Click Here.

Investment Objectives

To invest in the anticipated long-term appreciation of premium farmland in Canada, particularly in Ontario. AGinvest acquires, improves productivity through optimization, and works closely with farming families to generate annual income using a grower agreement. This aligned strategy creates additional value for investors and supports opportunities for farmers to become more efficient.

Why Invest with AGinvest?

Buying well and optimizing effectively is only one part of our value proposition. We understand farm family issues, like succession challenges, vital to our farm family relationships. AGinvest's experienced and knowledgeable team offers a diverse range of experience to grow and manage our portfolio of farmland assets. We have developed a proprietary approach to surfacing value, improving productivity, and building equity in every farm that we acquire.

According to AGinvest's Founder and President, Kent Willmore, "AGinvest Farmland Properties Canada is committed to investing in Ontario farmland, allowing our investors to gain exposure to some of the best farmland in the world." Ontario's crop diversity and track record of becoming increasingly productive will lead to a solid long-term investment opportunity with very low volatility and virtually no correlation to financial markets. Ontario farmland has an estimated total value of over $150 billion. "AGinvest can execute our strategy and allow our investors to own this premium farmland for many years to come," said Kent Willmore. "Ontario farmland has several unique advantages, with the largest being access to water. It is one of the few beneficiaries of the global warming trends, while many other farming regions globally are losing access to water as they deal with the impacts of climate change".

*Stated Returns are before Incentive Fees and Taxes

Disclaimer:

This document has been prepared by AGinvest Farmland Properties Canada Inc. ("AGinvest" or "the manager") for general informational purposes only. This document does not constitute any part of any offer, invitation, or other solicitation or recommendation to purchase any securities. The manager makes no guarantees, representations, or warranties of any kind, expressed or implied, regarding the information, including, but not limited to, warranties of content, accuracy, and reliability, other than as required under applicable securities laws. PAST PERFORMANCE MAY NOT BE REPEATED There is no guarantee of performance. Past performance of the Fund or its affiliates may not be repeated, and historical results achieved by such entities may not indicate future performance.