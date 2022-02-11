Harris Williams Advises Forefront Dermatology on its Pending Sale to Partners Group

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is exclusively advising Forefront Dermatology (Forefront), a portfolio company of OMERS Private Equity, on its pending sale to Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm acting on behalf of its clients. Forefront is the largest dermatology group practice in the U.S. The transaction is being led by Geoff Smith, Tyler Bradshaw, Charles Busch, and Larsen Jones of the Harris Williams Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) Group and Corey Benjamin and Ted Casey of the firm’s Consumer Group.

“Forefront is the market leader in the dermatology sector and has been purposefully built to provide world-class dermatological care to patients while fostering a collaborative environment for dermatologists throughout their career,” said Geoff Smith, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Forefront has developed a winning model and invested heavily in clinical quality, leadership, and centralized support services to drive future growth. We are excited to watch Forefront’s continued success in partnership with Partners Group.”

“Similar to other consumer healthcare verticals, the dermatology sector is evolving in response to shifting patient and consumer preferences, with providers exploring new ways to more effectively engage with patients,” added Corey Benjamin, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Bringing together the combined expertise and perspective of the firm’s HCLS Group and Consumer Group enabled us to effectively tell the Forefront story and drive an optimal outcome for OMERS Private Equity and Forefront.”

“We are grateful for and appreciative of the deep level of support provided by the Harris Williams team during this important process,” said Scott Bremen, CEO of Forefront.

Headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, Forefront is the largest dermatology group practice in the U.S., with more than 200 locations across 22 states and Washington D.C. Forefront’s community-based, board-certified dermatologists and specialists provide best-in-class general, surgical, and cosmetic dermatological care along with related laboratory services. Using innovative and proven solutions, Forefront’s caring, board-certified dermatologists and medical specialists treat the total patient to help improve not only the condition of their skin, but also their quality of life.

Founded in 1962, OMERS is one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans, with C$114 billion in net assets as at June 30, 2021. OMERS invests and administers pensions for more than half a million members through originating and managing a diversified portfolio of investments in public markets, private equity, infrastructure and real estate. OMERS had private equity holdings of approximately C$18 billion as at June 30, 2021. OMERS Private Equity, the private equity investment arm of OMERS with a team of investment professionals in London, New York, Singapore and Toronto, seeks to use its significant and differentiated capital base to partner with management teams of industry leading businesses.

Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested over $170 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group seeks to generate strong returns through capitalizing on thematic growth trends and transforming attractive businesses and assets into market leaders. The firm is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create sustainable returns with lasting, positive impact for all its stakeholders. With $127 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021, Partners Group provides an innovative range of bespoke client solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,500 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN).

