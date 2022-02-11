Ghost Kitchen Brands Opens U.S.-Based Wow Bao to Locations Across Canada

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wow Bao, the fastest-growing U.S. restaurant concept since the pandemic began, is now available in Canada starting today via Ghost Kitchen Brands.

Wow Bao’s popular, signature bao and bowls are now available for walk-in and via third-party delivery platforms including SKIP, UberEats and DoorDash via eight Ghost Kitchen locations in Ontario including Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Etobicoke, Erin Mills, London, St. Catharine’s, Keele/Downsview and Woodstock. The last three noted locations are inside Walmart stores.

“We are thrilled to bring the culinary quality, taste and popularity of Wow Bao to the Canadian market,” said George Kottas, Founder and CEO of GKB. “This perfectly complements our growing food portfolio and proves the continued power and strength of Ghost Kitchen Brands. Wow Bao is a great product line for us to bring to more markets and more discerning consumers.”

Ghost Kitchen Brands will extend Wow Bao to other Canadian locations, with more currently planned in Alberta, by the end of the first quarter. They also plan to roll out a bolstered menu and new Canadian locations following this February launch.

“With the expansion of Wow Bao’s ghost and dark kitchen program to both Canada and Mexico, we are on track to help 1,000 restaurants grow top-line sales and increase bottom-line profits,” said Geoff Alexander, President & CEO of Wow Bao. “Thanks to partners like Ghost Kitchen Brands and the emergence of the res-tech-rant diner, Wow Bao has become the leader in the virtual dining space - providing the convenience of getting what one wants, when one wants it.”

About Wow Bao

Wow Bao is a fast-casual Asian concept started in 2003 in Chicago and has launched more than 600 locations across the U.S., as well as select grocery stores. Wow Bao is famous for its steamed bao, potstickers, dumplings, rice and noodle bowls. For more information, please visit www.wowbao.com or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Ghost Kitchen Brands

Ghost Kitchen Brands has partnered with famous restaurant brands, iconic consumer packaged goods and the most innovative technology companies to create the most advanced and scalable Ghost Kitchen concept. GKB has locations across Canada that focus on third-party delivery, as well as stand alone, interior mall and big box locations where walk-ins and pickup are fundamental. Ghost Kitchen Brands reaches consumers when, where, and how they want their favorite eats. For additional information, please visit www.ghostkitchenbrands.com and social media pages Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.