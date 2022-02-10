Blain’s Farm & Fleet Celebrates Fourth Consecutive Year on Forbes List of America’s Best Employers

JANESVILLE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blain's Farm & Fleet is honored to announce that they have been named one of "America's Best Midsize Employers" by Forbes magazine for the fourth year in a row. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to identify which companies are best at making their employees feel happy, inspired, and well-compensated. In addition to being recognized as one of the Top 500 Midsize Employers in America, Blain's Farm & Fleet was ranked 10th among all "Retail and Wholesale" companies in the US and 236th overall.

“Blain’s Farm & Fleet has been family owned for over 66 years. Being family-owned means that we can do this differently, allowing us to make our associates a part of our family. So, we are thrilled to be recognized for the fourth time in a row by Forbes magazine as one of America's Best Employers," says Jane Blain Gilbertson, Owner, President, and CEO of Blain's Farm & Fleet. "This recognition means so much since we know it comes directly from our employees and their valued role in the Blain's Farm & Fleet family.”

Forbes surveyed approximately 60,000 full- and part-time employees in America across 25 industries. The survey was conducted through online access panels to ensure respondents were anonymous and allowed to give their opinions without company influence freely. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family on a scale of zero to 10 on questions such as working conditions, salary, the potential for development, and company image. Survey respondents were also asked to nominate organizations other than their own that they thought should be considered for the list, as well as organizations they would not recommend to friends and family.

This is the fourth year in a row that Blain's Farm & Fleet has been honored as one of "America's Best Midsize Employers" – those with between 1,000 and 5,000 employees. They were first recognized in 2018, 2019, and again in 2021. In 2020, Forbes did not conduct the research or publish a list due to the pandemic. With the survey continuing in 2022, Blain's Farm & fleet has been recognized for the fourth time.

“We are proud to foster an environment where our employees thrive and have a sense of purpose in their work serving our neighbors. As the company continues to grow, we consistently and reliably meet the needs of our neighbors, with our associates by our side. For that, I am so grateful," adds Jane Blain Gilbertson.

"We're very proud of this recognition because it comes from our associates," says Dennis Armstrong, Chief Human Resources Officer of Blain's Farm & Fleet. "It's important to us that they know they are a part of our family and take pride in serving our customers and communities. We are always looking for more team members to join us at this amazing company and invite interested people to apply. We are a wonderful place to work and make a career!" Blain's Farm & Fleet offers many different opportunities to grow a career company-wide. Whether in the stores, automotive service centers, or headquarters, there are positions available from entry-level to expert. To see the available jobs, visit bffjobs.com.

Founded in 1955, Blain’s Farm & Fleet is a specialty retailer with 43 locations throughout Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Michigan. This Modern General Store remains steadfast in its commitment to offering customers high quality products, competitive prices, and reliable service. Visit www.farmandfleet.com or download the Blain’s Farm & Fleet mobile app.