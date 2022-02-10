Theramex Announces Licensing Agreement with ObsEva for the Commercialisation of Linzagolix for the Treatment of Uterine Fibroids

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Theramex, a leading global pharmaceutical company specialising in women’s health, has entered into a licensing agreement with ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies for women’s health, to commercialise and launch Linzagolix, an oral GnRH antagonist. The launch will be for global markets outside of the U.S., Canada, and Asia.

Linzagolix is a GnRH receptor antagonist for the treatment of uterine fibroids. Linzagolix is also in development as a potential treatment for endometriosis-associated pain. Linzagolix is not currently approved for any indication anywhere in the world.

“ObsEva is an ideal partner for Theramex given their focus on developing novel treatments to meet unmet medical needs of women suffering from uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and pre-term labour. Uterine Fibroids affect 25% of women within reproductive age, many with severe symptoms requiring surgery. By licensing Linzagolix we can potentially offer a new treatment option for physicians in managing women with uterine fibroids to provide symptomatic relief and delay or avoid surgery. Additionally, we will continue to work with our partner ObsEva for follow-on indications, such as endometriosis, another area of women’s health with limited treatment options. This marks an important therapeutic extension for Theramex to widen our portfolio and provide gynaecologist’s support for unmet medical needs,” said Robert Stewart, Theramex CEO.

Brian O’Callaghan, ObsEva CEO, commented: “Theramex is a proven global leader in women’s health and the ideal partner to maximize the opportunity for Linzagolix in key international markets. By leveraging Theramex’s extensive global commercial infrastructure, ObsEva hopes to bring more individualized treatment options to women suffering from uterine fibroids and endometriosis, both of which represent large, underserved markets. This partnership provides ObsEva with a strong foundation to realize the full value of the Linzagolix program.”

Fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the womb (uterus). The growths are made up of muscle and fibrous tissue and vary in size. They're sometimes known as uterine myomas or leiomyomas. Many women are unaware they have fibroids because they do not have any symptoms.1 Symptoms of uterine fibroids include heavy periods, abdominal pain, lower back pain and constipation, but this list is not exhaustive.

About Theramex

Theramex is a leading global pharmaceutical company specialising in women’s health. We support women at every stage of their lives by providing a broad portfolio of innovative and established brands covering contraception, fertility, menopause and osteoporosis. Our commitment is to listen to and understand our patients, serve their needs and offer healthcare solutions to help improve their lives. Our vision is to be a lifetime partner for women and the healthcare professionals who treat them by providing patient-focused and effective solutions that care for and support women through every stage of life.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on new therapies for the treatment of uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and preterm labour. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is traded under the ticker symbol “OBSV” and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

_________________________

1 Fibroids - NHS (www.nhs.uk)