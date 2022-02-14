H.I.G. Realty Recapitalizes Self Storage Platform in the U.K.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $47 billion of equity capital under management, announced today that an affiliate has acquired an interest in Titan Storage Solutions (“Titan”), a fast growing self-storage operator and owner of 5 assets for a total of 142,000 sq. ft.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Europe Realty in London, commented: “We are delighted to complete this transaction in line with our strategy of investing in platforms with strong underlying secular trends. With platforms in the cold-storage, film-production and life-sciences sectors, we are focused on building best-in-class businesses which can achieve critical mass.”

Stelios Theodosiou, Managing Director at H.I.G. Europe Realty Partners, added: “The transaction demonstrates our ability to structure joint ventures with high quality partners focused on creating best-in-class platforms in undersupplied markets. Titan’s digital approach to asset procurement and ramp-up has led to a sustainable, future-proof business model. We will continue to develop the platform with a view to create a regional champion in the UK self-storage market.”

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $47 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bogotá, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.