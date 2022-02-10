PowerSchool Announces Webinar With Leading Organization CASEL on Social and Emotional Learning Best Practices

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool, the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced it will host a webinar focused on supporting whole-child instruction. The live webinar, titled: “Supporting Whole-Child Instruction with Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) in the Classroom and Beyond” will be co-presented by Melissa Schlinger, Vice President of Practice and Programs at The Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL), and Michael Bonner, educator and author. The free live webinar will take place on Thursday, February 17, at 12 p.m. Pacific time. Attendees can register here on PowerSchool’s website.

The need for SEL-focused tools has been on the rise even prior to the pandemic with 70% of principals identifying it as a priority in 2019 – up from 43% just two years earlier. And, as teachers strive to address unfinished learning while simultaneously helping students re-adjust to in-person instruction, the need for solutions that support students’ social and emotional needs is greater than ever before, as highlighted in a recent Department of Education report.

Schlinger and Bonner will share best practices for implementing SEL-based instruction across curriculum areas in K-12 classrooms. Schlinger oversees CASEL’s Collaborating Districts Initiative (CDI) where she leads efforts to advance systemic implementation of evidence-based SEL in school districts across the nation. Bonner teaches fourth and sixth grade English at the famed Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta. He has been honored by Ellen DeGeneres, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Ashton Kutcher Foundation, Flocabulary, Front Row, and other media formats in recognition of his positive and innovative approaches to shifting the frameworks surrounding education for all children.

The two will lead a detailed discussion for K-12 educators and administrators on how SEL can support whole-child instruction, how data can help support SEL implementations, and how establishing a fair learning environment is key to unlocking the potential of these programs. They’ll also discuss the challenges students, educators, and parents have faced as it relates to SEL during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have underscored the need for a long-term solution to support students and educators and ensure that SEL curriculum is built into the foundation of education,” said Melissa Schlinger, Vice President of Practice and Programs at CASEL. “I’m excited to outline real-world use cases of how to use the CASEL framework, which was founded almost 30 years ago, and highlight how educators can use SEL to cultivate skills and environments that advance students’ learning and development.”

PowerSchool, a strong proponent of social and emotional learning, announced its acquisition of Kickboard, a leading provider of K-12 education behavior management solutions, in November 2021 to support student social and emotional learning and mental health. Kickboard helps educators effectively manage social and emotional learning, positive behavior intervention and support (PBIS), and multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS) to help improve student well-being, school culture, and achieve more equitable outcomes. In Fall 2021, PowerSchool also launched its “Guide to Improving Social and Emotional Learning Support,” an eBook which provides practical solutions to the rising needs of SEL for students, teachers and administrators.

To learn more and to register for the live webinar, visit here. If you are not able to watch the webinar live, you can still register at the link above to receive the on-demand version to watch after it airs.

