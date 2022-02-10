Keystone Agency Partners Forms Partnership with The DeHayes Group

HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone Agency Partners (KAP), a fast-growing independent insurance agency partnership platform, today announced a new strategic partnership with The DeHayes Group, an independent insurance agency providing business and personal insurance products, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The DeHayes Group marks the tenth platform partnership for Keystone Agency Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded nearly 40 years ago, The DeHayes Group has become the largest privately-owned independent insurance agency in Northeast Indiana and was recognized as the “Best Insurance Agency” in the 2021 Fort Wayne Newspapers Reader’s Choice Awards. Licensed in all 50 states, the agency serves customers across the country, insuring over 1,300 business and 1,800 households, and is responsible for the health insurance needs of more than 19,000 lives.

The DeHayes Group offers a wide breadth of services to help their clients overcome their challenges and mitigate risk with an offering that includes commercial property and casualty, employee group benefits, personal lines, senior benefits, financial service, along with a specialty wellness offering. The agency will maintain its management team and local presence in the Midwest with its primary office in Fort Wayne, Indiana and producers in both Indiana and Michigan.

“The DeHayes Group is a prime example of the outstanding partners KAP has attracted to our platform. They are a high-performing agency with a strong leadership team that will deepen our platform’s network of exceptional talent and industry experts,” said Jeff Turner, Chief Executive Officer of Keystone Agency Partners. “Adding DeHayes to our platform further expands our footprint in the Midwest and our capabilities in the employee benefits space. We are excited by the potential of this partnership.”

“Our partnership with Keystone Agency Partners was the perfect fit for DeHayes to continue and enhance our customer-first approach to our clients,” said Jeff Pikel, Chief Executive Officer, The DeHayes Group. “This strategic partnership allows DeHayes to strengthen its over 40 years’ insurance leadership position in the communities we serve by providing our employees access to Keystone Agency Partners’ resources and capabilities.”

About Keystone Agency Partners

Keystone Agency Partners is a fast-growing independent insurance agency partnership platform which provides strategic, technology, financial and operational support to reignite an entrepreneurial spirit and support profitable growth within their platform agencies. Keystone Agency Partners was founded in 2020 in partnership with Keystone Insurers Group, Inc. and affiliates of Bain Capital, LP. For more information please visit: www.keystoneagencypartners.com.

About The DeHayes Group

The DeHayes Group was founded in 1982 as a commercial property and casualty insurance agency with three employees. Organic growth, acquisitions and development of new product lines enabled us to become the largest locally owned insurance agency in the region. We are committed to remaining locally owned and independent.

With decades of experience and dedicated service, we insure more than 1,300 businesses and 1,800 individuals with insurance coverage from the 40 multi-line insurance companies we represent. For more information please visit www.dehayes.com.