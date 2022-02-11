Integrated Dermatology Partners With Summit Plastic Surgery & Dermatology PLLC to Expand Presence in the Carolinas

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Dermatology, one of the nation’s largest providers of dermatology services, added Summit Plastic Surgery & Dermatology PLLC to its growing national network. Established in 1997, the new Integrated Dermatology practice, led by Dr. Edward Ricciardelli, operates three locations in North Carolina: Wilmington, Supply, and the newly opened office in Hampstead.

Dr. Ricciardelli is a highly trained plastic surgeon with board certifications in Plastic Surgery and Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery. He has been practicing medicine for nearly 30 years and is a Visiting Associate Professor of Plastic Surgery at the University of Virginia and former President of New Hanover-Pender Medical Society.

Dr. Ricciardelli earned his M.D. from the University of Virginia, graduating with distinction third in his class, and was admitted into the AOA Honor Society his junior year. He continued his training in Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery at the University of Washington in Seattle before returning to the University of Virginia for his plastic surgery fellowship, where he was Chief Resident. He then accepted an Assistant Professorship in the Plastic Surgery and Head and Neck Surgery department at the University of Iowa College of Medicine.

Summit Plastic Surgery & Dermatology, managed by Dr. Ricciardelli and supported by eight providers, was voted 2021 Best Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery Center by Wilmington StarNews readers. In addition, the American Institute of Plastic Surgeons named Dr. Ricciardelli one of North Carolina’s 10 Best Plastic Surgeons for 2021 for exceptional and outstanding patient service.

“For 25 years, we have worked hard to build our excellent reputation throughout the Carolinas,” Dr. Ricciardelli said. “We continually seek to raise the bar and honor the Summit mission statement: to provide top-quality comprehensive and compassionate care to our patients. Integrated Dermatology will help us continue to do just that.”

Jeff Queen, CEO of Integrated Dermatology, said the company is excited to partner with Summit Plastic Surgery & Dermatology, as well as enhance its North Carolina presence.

“We look forward to supporting Dr. Ricciardelli and his team as they grow their practice and continue to provide high-quality patient care,” Queen said.

For more information on Summit Plastic Surgery & Dermatology, visit summitcares4u.com.

About Integrated Dermatology

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Integrated Dermatology is one of the largest providers of dermatology services, empowering doctors nationwide through practice acquisitions, physician partnerships and new practice formations. Founded in 2004, the company operates in more than 25 states and enables its dermatologists to maintain their medical autonomy. With a doctor-driven philosophy and focus on high-quality patient care, Integrated Dermatology provides unparalleled back-office support, including accounting, payroll, human resources and much more. The company also offers career opportunities for dermatologists seeking to join an established practice. For additional information, visit mydermgroup.com.