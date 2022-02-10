Midwest Automotive Media Association Awards 2022 Kia Carnival as Family Vehicle of the Year and 2022 Genesis GV70 as Luxury Family Vehicle of the Year

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show Media preview, the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) named the 2022 Kia Carnival as its 12th annual Family Vehicle of the Year, and the 2022 Genesis GV70 as the winner of the fourth annual Luxury Family Vehicle of the Year award. To qualify for the award, vehicles must have four doors and be new or significantly updated within the past year.

“Our members test a vast array of vehicles throughout the year. For these models to rise to the top says a lot about their quality and value to families,” said Harvey Briggs, MAMA President.

Other finalists for Family Vehicle of the Year were the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022 Hyundai Tucson. The 2022 Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer and 2022 Acura MDX rounded out the luxury category.

“In a time of automotive transformation it is gratifying that some things remain constant and providing room, flexibility and good design can produce an award winning vehicle, and that a sliding rear door can also be made to look very handsome,” said Michael McHale, Director, Brand Experience for KIA.

“Genesis is pleased to have our GV70 SUV recognized by MAMA as Luxury Family Vehicle of the Year,” said Dana White, Chief Communications Officer, Genesis Motor North America. “Built on the MAMA award-winning G70 sport sedan platform, GV70 provides a dynamic driving experience and exceptional comfort for the whole family, all while incorporating the latest technologies and advanced safety features.”

The event also featured keynote speaker Alex Vetter, CEO of Cars.com, a leading automotive marketplace platform that connects car shoppers with sellers. He shared key trends for 2022, the effect of ongoing inventory challenges, the perception versus reality of electric vehicles, and how the pandemic has permanently altered car buying.

For more information about the Midwest Automotive Media Association and its Family Vehicle and Luxury Family Vehicle of the Year Awards, please visit www.mamaonline.org.

About the Midwest Automotive Media Association

Founded in 1991, the Midwest Automotive Media Association comprises 250 automotive journalists and public relations professionals from across the country. The organization’s primary purpose is to provide a forum for newsworthy people, major issues and new products in the auto industry.