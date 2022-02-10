KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to NYCTL 2021-A Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary rating to one class of notes issued by NYCTL 2021-A Trust (“NYCTL 2021-A”), a property tax lien ABS transaction.

This transaction represents the 26th sale and subsequent term securitization of tax liens by The City of New York (“NYC” or the “City”). The collateral pool will be composed of property tax lien certificates related to properties in New York City. The City has issued 25 tax lien ABS transactions since 1996. Of the previous 25 transactions, 24 have fully repaid bondholders, while the 2019-A bonds remain outstanding and have made all scheduled interest payments.

The collateral for NYCTL 2021-A consists of 2,451 property tax liens in New York City with an aggregate initial adjusted redemptive value (equal to the redemptive value plus recoverable lien administration expenses as of such date) of approximately $111.1 million. The tax liens result from unpaid real property taxes, assessments, and other charges imposed by the City. The 2021-A transaction will not include any water and sewer liens. The underlying properties are located in the five boroughs of the City.

As part of the transaction, a working capital reserve fund with an initial balance of $3.4 million may be used to pay certain lien administration expenses. In addition, the transaction features an interest reserve fund with a required minimum balance initially equal to three months of interest on the original principal balance of the bonds and remains equal to such amount until such amount is equal to or greater than six months of interest on the outstanding bond balance.

