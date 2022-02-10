XPENG Expands Presence in Europe, Establishing Sales and Service Partnerships in Netherlands and Sweden

GUANGZHOU, China & AMSTERDAM & STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XPENG (NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading smart electric vehicle company, announced today that it has reached strategic partnerships in the Netherlands and Sweden, and it will open its self-operated experiencing retail stores in Europe.

XPENG reached a strategic Agency Retail collaboration agreement with Emil Frey Nederland NV (“Emil Frey”) for the Netherlands. Emil Frey will develop XPENG’s sales and service network while managing XPENG branded stores throughout the Netherlands.

XPENG’s Agency Retail agreement with Emil Frey Netherlands marks a major breakthrough for its European expansion. The tie-up is the first Agency Retail collaboration for XPENG in Europe, and is one of the first within the automotive industry.

The agency retail collaboration with Emil Frey, one of Europe’s largest automotive retail organizations, will deliver tremendous potential for XPENG’s retail expansion in the Netherlands and beyond. Through the partnership, XPENG’s customers will benefit from consistent pricing, online and offline, the access to Emil Frey’s well-established service and distribution network, and optimal service efficiency and quality standards.

In addition, XPENG plans to open its retail experience store, located in the Westfield Mall of the Netherlands near The Hague, in March 2022.

In Sweden, XPENG has also reached an Agency Retail collaboration agreement with Bilia, the largest automobile dealer and distributor in the country. Bilia's high customer satisfaction track record and comprehensive network, consisting of 58 dealers and 66 service centers in Sweden, fit well with XPENG’s ambitions to offer localized products and differentiated services to customers internationally. XPENG products will be available through Bilia stores, and serviced at its service centers, initially at locations in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö.

This week, XPENG will officially open its retail experiencing store in Sweden, marking its first self-operated retail store in the international market.

“Our global journey starts from Europe, propelled by our commitment to increase smart EV penetration. We strongly support the EV development strategy in Europe and are forging partnerships with top-tier local players to accelerate energy conservation, emission reduction and electrification in Europe,” said He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG.

XPENG plans to build its European presence with a combination of self-operated retail stores, alongside the comprehensive retail and service network of its local agency partners. This approach will optimize XEPNG’s strength in digitalization, fast iteration of product features, quality control, operational efficiency while at the same time maximizing its partners’ deep local knowledge, well-established networks and customer know-how.

In addition to Norway where XPENG first launched its products in 2020, significant progress has been made in the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in building its marketing, sales, delivery and service framework.

XPENG was founded with a vision to transform future mobility with technology, and has a long-term commitment to leading the global EV transition. The company is dedicated to optimizing customer experience and bringing its most sophisticated designs and technologies to customers globally.

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of middle-class consumers. Its mission is to explore and drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture.

XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. In 2021, XPENG established its regional EU headquarters in the Netherlands, and is expanding its presence in Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

The XPENG P7 and G3 are available in the Norwegian market – as the first market in Europe. For more information, see: www.heyxpeng.com.

About Emil Frey

Emil Frey Nederland NV is one of the largest automotive retail organizations in the Netherlands and represents 15 different car brands. In addition to these dealerships, MKB Lease, Autoplanning, Emil Frey Schadeservice (Body Repair), Elgersma (Automotive Supplies) and Emil Frey Car Trading Netherlands (import and export of cars) are also part of Emil Frey Netherlands. Emil Frey Nederland is a subsidiary of the Swiss Emil Frey Group.

About BILIA

Bilia is one of Europe's largest car dealers with a leading position in the service and sales of passenger cars, vans and trucks. Bilia has approximately 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine, as well as Renault, Toyota, Mercedes, Nissan and Dacia passenger cars and Mercedes trucks.

Bilia currently has a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and damage workshops, tires and car glass, as well as financing, insurance, car wash, fuel stations and car assembly under the same roof, which provides a unique offer.

Bilia had sales of approximately SEK 30 billion in 2020 and had approximately 4,700 employees.

