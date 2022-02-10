Fusion Family Wealth Enters 2022 With Nearly a Decade of Independence, Unique Behavioral Expertise and a Newly Minted Minority Partnership With Merchant

WOODBURY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fusion Family Wealth, an independent firm providing behavioral-based wealth planning strategies and investment management services, today announces its partnership with Merchant, expanding the reach of Fusion’s unique behavioral finance thought leadership and uncovering new growth opportunities.

The partnership with Fusion underscores Merchant’s commitment to supporting differentiated RIA firms with strong leadership and a track record of sustained growth.

Founded in 2013, Fusion manages more than $1 billion in assets for private households, as well as 401(k) retirement plans for professional service organizations with a particular focus on accounting and law firms. Fusion’s process of identifying investor goals and providing ongoing behavioral counseling enables its clients to continually make rational money decisions when faced with uncertainty. This approach, designed to provide clients with a sustainable path to success, establishes the foundation of a wealth management platform that can experience enhanced growth with Merchant’s minority investment.

“Tim Bello and I have been friends for years, and as we learned more about what Merchant has built over the years, we saw peer-to-peer strategic possibilities that few others could have helped us create,” said Jonathan Blau, president and CEO of Fusion.

The partnership brings Fusion into Merchant’s community of partner firms, who will be able to tap into Fusion’s behavioral finance expertise and best practices to enhance their client experiences. Merchant will deploy its M&A resources and in-depth understanding of the independent wealth management space to guide Fusion’s organic and inorganic growth.

“The team at Fusion has built a behavioral finance engine that could only come from the RIA world,” said Tim Bello, managing partner at Merchant. “Jon’s behavioral vision is brilliant, and he and Chief of Staff Amy Blau are long standing personal friends. That personal connection sits at the top of the list for me. Being shoulder to shoulder with people we know and can trust.”

About Fusion Family Wealth

﻿Fusion Family Wealth is an independent firm providing behavioral-based investment counseling and wealth planning strategies to investors and 401(k) plan sponsors. As a trusted advisor, independence allows us to offer access to multiple resources that serve to help our clients in reaching their financial goals.

About Merchant Investment Management, LLC

Merchant is a private partnership providing growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities, and direction to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. For additional information, please visit www.merchantim.com.