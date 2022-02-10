Standard Chartered Collaborates With the Liverpool FC Foundation and Enactus to Tackle Youth Inequality in America and Brazil

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Chartered (“Bank”) has collaborated with Liverpool FC Foundation and Enactus to empower young adults in the US and Brazil to learn, earn, and grow through the Bank’s Futuremakers initiative.

The International Works program, set up by Standard Chartered and the Liverpool FC Foundation, will deliver projects in New York and New Jersey with local implementing partners, LFC International Academy, local nonprofit sports academies, and LFC Club sponsors. The ten-month long program will use sport to engage and equip participants between the ages of 17 and 18 from underserved communities with essential life and employability skills to help unleash their economic potential to be active leaders in society.

Standard Chartered will also work with Enactus and invest in training students in the US and Brazil to take entrepreneurial action where they will ideate, implement, and measure the impact of businesses they create within the framework of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals. This collaboration seeks to empower students with increased opportunities to be the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders who will create a better and more sustainable society.

“There is so much untapped potential to be found in today’s youth and the subsequent impact they can have on society,” said Elaine Chin, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered, Americas. “Our new collaborations with Enactus and the Liverpool FC Foundation will build on our community engagement momentum and broaden our reach to help many more young adults realize their potential.”

“Working with Enactus to empower students as entrepreneurs for social change creates endless opportunities to change lives and help communities to improve,” added Germana Cruz, CEO and Head of Financial Institutions, Standard Chartered LATAM. “I am extremely excited by this collaboration and the employee volunteering platforms we will have to support the communities we operate in.”

Both partnerships, funded by the Standard Chartered Foundation, are part of Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, the Bank’s global initiative to tackle economic inequality, empower disadvantaged youth and promote greater financial inclusion around the world.

Between its establishment in 2019 and June 2021, the Bank contributed USD57 million to Futuremakers programs across the world. They include COVID-19 economic recovery initiatives, which have touched more than 477,000 young people across 35 markets. In Europe and Americas, over 10,500 youth have been reached and more than 200 young people have since set up their own small and medium-sized businesses with 62 entrepreneurs having access to seed funding of almost USD296,000.

The Americas Futuremakers programs have supported more than 1,300 young people. Initiatives include partnerships with the City College of New York’s Zahn Innovation Center to support gender diversity in the technology sector, Upwardly Global to help immigrants and refugees develop competencies and skills to secure employment in the US, and Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America to build a pipeline for the next generation of diverse leaders.

Standard Chartered Foundation

The Standard Chartered Foundation (SCF) is a charitable organisation that tackles inequality by promoting greater economic inclusion for disadvantaged young people, particularly girls, young women and people with visual impairments. Its programmes focus on education, employability and entrepreneurship, and include projects that support economic recovery for communities impacted by COVID-19.

Established in 2019, SCF is a registered charity in England and Wales (charity number 1184946) and is the lead delivery partner for Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, a global initiative to tackle inequality. www.sc.com/scfoundation

Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 59 of the world’s most dynamic markets, and serving clients in a further 85. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Our history in the US dates back to 1902, and we are currently present in eight locations throughout the Americas. Our Americas franchise focuses on financial institutions and select corporates and plays a key role in facilitating trade and investment flows between the Americas and Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

The LFC Foundation

The LFC Foundation is the official charity of Liverpool Football Club; delivering a range of programmes and partnerships to create life changing opportunities for children and young people in the Liverpool City Region and beyond.

The charity focuses its work in three key impact areas; wellbeing, skills and communities and delivers a variety of regular physical activity initiatives in Merseyside, including ‘Go Play’ a free multi-sport sessions delivered in 15 local parks. It also works with the Premier League to implement programmes including Premier League's Kicks programmes and Primary Stars.

Enactus

Enactus is the largest experiential learning platform dedicated to creating a better world while developing the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders and social innovators. This global network of business, academic and student leaders is unified by the vision to create a better, more sustainable world. Annually, 72,000 students participate in Enactus programs on 1,730 university campuses in 35 countries like the United States. These nextgen leaders impact 1.3 million lives through more than 3,800 social enterprises. For more information, enactus.org, enactusunitedstates.org and enactus.org/country/brazil/.