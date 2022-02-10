AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Life & Security Corp.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb+” (Good) of American Life & Security Corp. (American Life) (headquartered in Lincoln, NE). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is positive.

The ratings reflect American Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The positive outlooks reflect a continued further improvement in American Life’s balance sheet strength metrics, especially financial flexibility, along with AM Best’s expectation that the company’s risk-adjusted capitalization will remain at the strongest level in the near term, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). AM Best also expects that the company will continue its upward trajectory in operating performance, supported by strong internal capital generation, and further enhance its domestic market position as it executes its strategic business plan.

The balance sheet strength assessment of strong also takes into account American Life’s conservative investment strategy and the high use of reinsurance agreements, even though there is a collateralized trust to support the reinsurance arrangements. For the most part, the technology–enabled life/annuity carrier has outperformed its financial targets over the past two years, except for 2020 when it fell a bit short; the early trends are still considered fairly modest as the company continues to obtain additional dedicated reinsurance partners as planned. AM Best believes that American Life will continue to focus on the execution of the company’s previously announced strategy despite the senior management changes, and expects the company to have, as planned, an upward trajectory in operating performance, supported by strong internal capital generation. AM Best will continue to monitor results closely against future growth projections.

