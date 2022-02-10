Kroll Becomes Official Team Partner of the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll, the leading provider of data, technology and insights related to risk, governance and growth, announced today that it joins the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team as an Official Team Partner, in the lead up to the third race of the current ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season, in Mexico City on February 12, 2022. The Kroll logo with our lens will be featured on the team’s cars and uniforms this season.

“We’re proud to be partnering with the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team and look forward to sharing an exciting 2022 season with our clients,” said Ben Schrag, Chief Growth Officer at Kroll, “Our partnership reflects our commitment to positively impact the communities where we work. We believe sustainability is important and are delighted to partner with a team aligned with our values.”

“We’re thrilled to have Kroll join the team as an Official Team Partner,” Ian James, Team Principal of the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team said, “We’ve always chosen to align ourselves with organizations that share our philosophy for sustainability in everything they do. Together, we can amplify and showcase this shared vision to not only our motorsport audience, but likeminded businesses around the world.”

This partnership follows Kroll’s recent announcement on the unification of the brand last month. Learn more about Kroll by visiting www.kroll.com.

About the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team

Motorsport has been a core element of Mercedes-Benz for more than 125 years. The first vehicle to bear the Mercedes-Benz name was a racing car. At the end of 2019, Mercedes-Benz added a new chapter in its long and successful motorsport history. The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the ideal platform to demonstrate the performance of the Mercedes-EQ battery-powered electric vehicles, offering a completely new kind of experience, which combines racing with a unique event character. The team celebrated the first ever fully-electric race win for Mercedes-Benz in their debut season in Formula E. Last year, only the second full season for the team in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the team clinched a historic double World Championship, by finishing first in both Teams' and Drivers' Championships.

About Kroll

Kroll provides proprietary data, technology and insights to help our clients stay ahead of complex demands related to risk, governance and growth. Our solutions deliver a powerful competitive advantage, enabling faster, smarter and more sustainable decisions. With 5,000 experts around the world, we create value and impact for our clients and communities.