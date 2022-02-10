Sivers Semiconductors and MaxLinear Partner to Develop Point-to-Point Radio Solution

KISTA, Sweden & CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), and Sivers Wireless, a subsidiary of Sivers Semiconductor AB, announced today the joint development of a V-Band RF/Modem solution that enables disruptive unlicensed point-to-point microwave radios in the 57-71 GHz band.

Because of the increased demand for 5G and broadband connectivity, the need for backhauling data traffic from and between base stations and Fixed Wireless Access points has grown. Sivers and MaxLinear have joined forces with a leading microwave radio OEM customer to develop an unlicensed point-to-point radio solution that enables long reach. This project is now in execution mode with initial plans for a reference design and then the first joint product and customer deployments, expected to be on the market in late 2022 or early 2023.

This solution is ideal for Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) that do not own spectrum, as well as for Mobile Operators that need backhaul from high speed 5G-NR installations. The Sivers V-Band RF and MaxLinear MxL85110 mmWave baseband modem-based radio solution not only transmits at 10Gbps and beyond but is also the lowest cost solution compared to what’s available today.

According to ABI Research’s data 5G mobile subscriptions are expected to grow by 41.2%. And, in an article published in RCR Wireless, microwave backhaul will account for the majority of global backhaul links from 2027 and small cell backhaul links will increase from 1.6 million links in 2021 to 6.l million in 2027 at a CAGR of 25.8%.

“Currently, we are jointly working on a first joint customer project and appreciate doing this with a world-leading point-to-point supplier like MaxLinear. We are honored to be working with them and the customer in a project like this. It is proof of our capabilities to be in the front seat of millimeter wave development. This project will result in a disruptive approach to designing 60 GHz point-to-point solutions, enabling WISP and Mobile operators around the world to meet the growing demand for backhaul capacity at a lower cost.” says Anders Storm, Group CEO of Sivers Semiconductors.

“As wireless networks require more bandwidth to support 5G applications, service providers will need new tools to transport the massive amount of data with minimal latency,” said Brendan Walsh, VP, Wireless Infrastructure, MaxLinear, Inc. “The combination of Sivers and our market-leading technologies finally unlocks an ultra-high bandwidth and high-performance solution in the unlicensed 60GHz band, providing operators with a cost-effective and attractive solution.”

MaxLinear will be conducting briefings on its next-generation solutions portfolio for millimeter wave devices at MaxLinear’s meeting space at Mobile World Congress, located in Fira Gran Via Hall 2, Stands 2B13MR and 2B17MR from February 28 through March 3, 2022. For an appointment, please contact MWC2022@MaxLinear.com.

Sivers Semiconductors will demonstrate its millimeter wave capabilities at Sivers’ stand at Mobile World Congress located at Fira Gran Via Hall 5, Stand 5E2 from February 28 through March 3, 2022. For an appointment, please contact events@sivers-wireless.com.

