Dialpad and SoftBank Accelerate Shift to Cloud in Japan Through Landline and Call Center Portability

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad, Inc, the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration solutions for businesses of all sizes, today announced that together with SoftBank Corp., Dialpad will enable businesses in Japan to easily port services from on-premises systems to flexible and scalable cloud solutions. The combination of Dialpad and SoftBank will streamline cloud transitions for companies to centralize communications, collaboration and working tools onto one system, and further ease the shift to hybrid work.

“SoftBank has been an amazing investor, go-to-market partner and carrier partner,” said Craig Walker, CEO and founder of Dialpad. “Their leadership in driving digital transformation in Japan and throughout APAC is unparalleled, and they will be instrumental to our growth in the region.”

As companies adjust to flexible work environments, Dialpad’s truly unified communications as a service (TrueCaaS™) experience meets the evolving needs of global businesses and distributed workforces with its single business communications and contact center solution.

“Working together with SoftBank, one of our key investors, we are able to move fixed-line enterprise telephone systems and call centers to the cloud in Japan, a difficult feat which has faced many barriers until now,” said General Manager of Japan at Dialpad, Tenshi Adachi. “It is through this strategic partnership that we are able to achieve this high level of success and extend Dialpad’s TrueCaaS solution to Japan with them.”

The partnership with SoftBank began when Dialpad launched in Japan in 2016. Due to regulatory reasons, the initial offering was limited to national VoIP prefix 050 + OPG (on-premises gateway & 0AB-J landline). In September 2021, Dialpad launched pure cloud 0AB-J newly issued numbers and is now, together with SoftBank, able to port 0AB-J numbers to Dialpad. 0AB-J numbers also support toll-free calls routed to Dialpad’s contact center as a Service (CCaaS) offering. SoftBank will also help Dialpad extend its reach to a wider APAC audience.

