Dave & Buster’s Becomes Your UFC Viewing Headquarters

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dave & Buster’s, the ultimate restaurant and entertainment destination, has partnered with UFC® to provide MMA fans a fight-night experience that’s the next best thing to being there! Dave & Buster’s is the place to watch UFC. Every UFC event will be broadcast at all locations across the United States.

Every Fight Night. Every Pay-Per-View Event. Every strike, submission, takedown, KO - all the action in the Octagon-- on the larger-than-life screens in every single Dave & Buster’s location.

With more than 140 locations nationwide, Dave & Buster’s delivers a thrilling viewing experience in its state-of-the-art sports bars. With many locations featuring a 40-foot-wide wall-to-wall ultra-high-definition “WOW Wall,” along with dozens of additional oversized HDTVs and an immersive audio system, any seat is the best seat in the house. For those looking to host a UFC viewing experience with friends and family, select Dave & Buster’s locations also offer private function spaces for parties of all sizes to watch the night’s action-packed event.

In addition to some of the best screens in the sports bar scene, Dave & Buster’s extensive menu offers a variety of delicious temptations to choose from while the action unfolds. For starters, enjoy a selection of flavor-packed Wings & Tenders or Giant Bavarian Pretzel or Shrimp Scampi Flatbread. Then try out a specialty dish like Mushroom Stout Burger or Smokehouse BBQ Ribs, or IPA Fish & Chips. Those looking for healthier options can select a lighter fare menu item such as Chimichurri Bowl or Chicken Avocado Club or Fresh Burrata Mozzarella Bruschetta. You’ll also never go thirsty at Dave & Buster’s with signature crafted cocktails, wine, draft beers, and more.

“Watching UFC on a big screen, surrounded by other fight fans, is an electrifying experience, and it doesn’t get better than our 40-foot WOW Wall,” said Henri Mazza, Senior Director of Entertainment Experience at Dave & Buster’s. “As your UFC viewing headquarters, you’ll always have a great view of the action, and you’ll never have to worry about missing any of it! Experience UFC Pay-Per-View like never before at Dave & Buster’s with great food, drinks, and crowds of other fans cheering on all the action. There’s no better viewing experience for MMA fans!”

“We’re thrilled that Dave & Buster’s will be showcasing all our UFC events,” said David Shaw, Senior Vice President of International and Content, UFC. “Dave & Buster’s is one of the most popular restaurant and entertainment brands in the country, and their amazing video and audio enhancements, combined with their deep food and beverage choices, offers an incredible communal viewing experience for UFC events.”

For more information on Dave & Buster's, offerings, and state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar, please visit www.daveandbusters.com

About Dave & Buster’s:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY), headquartered in Dallas, TX operates high-volume restaurant/entertainment complexes throughout North America. Each Dave & Buster’s offers an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions. Guests can watch sporting events in the D&B Sports Bar and play state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill they can’t play anywhere else. For more information, please visit www.daveandbusters.com.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 187 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global sports and entertainment company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.