Community Health Systems and Cadence Partner to Implement Digital Healthcare Infrastructure for Patients Managing Chronic Conditions

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) and health technology company, Cadence, today announced a partnership to implement an innovative digital healthcare infrastructure for patients managing chronic conditions. The partnership will deploy and scale Cadence’s remote patient monitoring (RPM) and virtual care solution across CHS’ national footprint, enhancing clinical care for thousands of patients.

By collecting and analyzing patients’ vitals, medical history, and wellness data from the comfort of their homes, Cadence creates personalized, real-time responsiveness to significantly improve disease management. The CHS-Cadence partnership will initially support patients managing hypertension, heart failure, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. With Cadence's digital infrastructure, CHS's remote care platform will be able to support an increasing number of conditions, acuities, and care pathways over time.

“Our partnership with Cadence offers powerful technology and virtual care to support patients in the prevention, monitoring, and management of chronic conditions,” said Lynn Simon, MD, President of Clinical Operations & Chief Medical Officer of Community Health Systems. “Daily and continuous monitoring at home can improve a patient’s overall health and outcomes and also enable early interventions when necessary.”

Other benefits of remote patient monitoring can include fewer preventable hospitalizations, a reduction in the cost of care for specific patient populations, and stronger patient engagement and satisfaction.

“CHS is committed to our purpose of helping people get well and live healthier, and we will continue to implement innovative solutions that help achieve these goals,” said Tim L. Hingtgen, Chief Executive Officer of Community Health Systems. “Bringing more healthcare services into the home, using technology to support care delivery, and helping patients manage chronic conditions are imperatives for healthcare systems.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports 60% of Americans have at least one chronic condition, and 40% have two or more chronic conditions. Chronic conditions are among the leading causes of death and disability in the U.S. and a leading driver of healthcare costs.

“Our partnership with CHS can have a transformative impact on patients and clinicians and is an exciting mark of innovation within our healthcare system at large,” said Chris Altchek, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Cadence. “Our partnership will empower data-driven, responsive, and personalized care in the home, more effectively managing the costliest ongoing conditions affecting Americans' health. We couldn’t be more excited to launch this next chapter of care with CHS.”

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns or leases 83 affiliated hospitals in 16 states with an aggregate of approximately 13,000 licensed beds. Healthcare services are also provided in more than 1,000 outpatient sites of care including affiliated physician practices, urgent care centers, freestanding emergency departments, imaging centers, cancer centers, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pioneering health technology company helping the nation’s most patient-centric health systems deliver world-class care outside of the four walls of the hospital. Cadence’s Care in Sync™ platform couples powerful new technology with clinical excellence, providing its patients a precise and personal level of care through remote patient monitoring and virtual care. More information about the company can be found at www.cadence.care.