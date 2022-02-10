RealPage and Measurabl Partner to Streamline ESG for Multifamily Real Estate

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RealPage, Inc., a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Measurabl, Inc., the world’s most widely adopted ESG (environmental, social, governance) technology for real estate. The relationship includes technology integration, professional services, and big data analytics that enable owners of commercial, multifamily, affordable, senior, university and other real estate to meet their sustainability goals and mandates.

“Our customers are making big ESG and sustainability commitments that require expertise, market insights and simplified automation,” said Kamal Qatato, SVP Smart Building Solutions for RealPage. “We are very pleased to partner with Measurabl, to bring best in class solutions to market, connecting boardroom strategies and asset management to advanced automation across leasing office and maintenance work order systems.”

For example, more than 1,500 entities and nearly 117,000 individual assets now participate in GRESB ESG benchmarking. Multifamily projects also comprise 75 percent of the total zero energy residential inventory in the US and Canada. Multifamily residents are also demanding more: In the 2020 NMHC Kingsley Renter’s Preference Survey, 73% of respondents said they are interested in, or won’t rent an apartment without, sustainability/green initiatives in progress at the property.

“Decarbonizing real estate - the world’s largest asset class and one of its most environmentally and socially impactful - relies on a marriage of ESG with traditional real estate value metrics,” says Matt Ellis, Measurabl’s Founder and CEO. “By bringing RealPage’s financial, operational and sustainability solutions together with Measurabl’s comprehensive ESG solution, we are able to deliver a uniquely powerful decarbonization, reporting and compliance toolkit.”

The combination of RealPage solutions with Measurabl’s ESG platform and services shifts the aspirational to become truly day-to-day operational, Qatato adds. “Our partnership is ultimately about helping more of our customers that are expense-conscious and time-strapped reap the profitable benefits of sustainability quicker and more easily.”

The companies released their first offering today with more solutions planned in rapid sequence.

About RealPage

RealPage provides a market-leading technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights, monetize space to create incremental yields, and deliver sustainable living for residents. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit RealPage.com.

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted ESG (environmental, social, governance) technology for commercial real estate. Real estate owners, managers, investors, and lenders representing more than 11 billion square feet across 80 countries worth over USD $2 trillion use our tools to measure, manage, report, and act on ESG data. Measurabl helps real estate companies of all sizes and types collect data, assess exposure to physical climate risk, decarbonize, and outcompete for capital. For more information, visit Measurabl.com.