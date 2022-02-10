Cancer Specialists of North Florida Continues Long-Term Strategic Relationship with AmerisourceBergen

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmerisourceBergen (AB), a global healthcare solutions leader, announced today that it has reached an agreement to extend its strategic relationship with Cancer Specialists of North Florida (CSNF), an oncology provider with the largest cancer practice in Jacksonville, specializing in medical oncology, radiation oncology, hematology and diagnostic imaging. The 5-year agreement enables AmerisourceBergen’s continued support of technology, analytics and specialty drug distribution services for CSNF’s 13 locations throughout Northeast Florida.

AmerisourceBergen began its relationship with Cancer Specialists of North Florida in 2003. As a trusted community partner with a three-decade presence in Northeast Florida, CSNF held itself to the ambitious standard of providing the best possible care for every one of its patients. This meant facilitating a holistic cancer treatment process that supported patients from end to end. CSNF became an early adopter of AB services like InfoDive, to streamline financial reimbursements and adjustments, and In-Office Dispensing to offer patients the convenience of in-office pharmacies at their site of treatment. Today, CSNF touts a truly integrated approach to cancer care, offering – in addition to medical treatments and in-office pharmacy dispensing, convenient laboratory services, financial, mental health and nutrition counseling and clinical research options.

“Community-based providers play a critical role in the oncology care space. They provide treatment where patients live, and as demonstrated by the Cancer Specialists of North Florida, they go above and beyond to provide the information, education, compassion and support that patients need throughout the course of their treatment,” said AmerisourceBergen’s President of Specialty Physician Services, Jenny Sherak. “We are proud to continue our role as CSNF’s primary distributor and to have them as a member of our ION GPO.”

Cancer Specialists of North Florida has also joined Accelerate Specialty Network, AmerisourceBergen’s specialty-focused pharmacy services administration organization (PSAO), offering solutions and insights to enable community-based specialty pharmacies access to affordable specialty medications.

“CSNF is dedicated to delivering the best possible care for every one of our patients, and with a goal that nuanced, we need a distribution partner that goes the extra mile to provide the resources and capabilities necessary for cutting-edge and personalized cancer treatment,” said Dr. Yousif Abubakr, President of Cancer Specialists of North Florida’s board of directors and a medical oncologist at the organization’s Southside location. “AmerisourceBergen has done just that, and we look forward to continuing our strategic relationship.”

Through AmerisourceBergen’s Oncology Supply distribution network, CSNF will have access to a robust inventory of specialty and full-line oral, infusible, and injectable products. CSNF will have access to AmerisourceBergen’s suite of tools and resources, practice management technologies, analytics and reports for better insight and education, and consultants, business coaches, and advisors who can assist with maximizing operating efficiencies.

“CSNF’s practices are physician owned, meaning that pertinent business decisions are made by the same doctors treating patients day in and day out,” said Dr. Bijoy Telivala, another member of CSNF’s board of directors, and a medical oncologist, hematologist and internist at the organization’s Southside location. “With the ability to shape the ways in which our practices operate, we are very particular about the partners we align ourselves with. AmerisourceBergen understands the deeply personal motivation driving CSNF’s work – and the extension of our relationship will ensure our ability to attain the best possible outcome for every one of our patients.”

The strategic relationship between AmerisourceBergen and CSNF also opens up any number of opportunities for CSNF, including the ability to purchase the newest therapies entering the market, market intelligence, data analytics, and a host of services through ION Solutions, such as AdvanceIQ®, which matches independent community oncology practices with national clinical trials and research opportunities.

