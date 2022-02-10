Pennant Midstream and EDL Sign Agreements to Bring Renewable Natural Gas Supply to Market

WYOMISSING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pennant Midstream, LLC (“Pennant”), announced that the company has signed a series of agreements throughout 2021 with a subsidiary of Energy Developments Pty Ltd (“EDL”) headquartered in Brisbane, Australia to accept delivery of renewable natural gas (“RNG") into its natural gas gathering system. Pennant is a partnership between UGI Energy Services, LLC (“UGIES”), which is a subsidiary of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI), Harvest Midstream I, L.P, and a subsidiary of Williams Companies.

Under the agreements, Pennant will transport the RNG from the Carbon Limestone Landfill located near Youngstown, OH through its existing system and redeliver the gas to EDL’s downstream markets. The Carbon Limestone Landfill gas, a byproduct of naturally decomposing materials in the landfill, will be processed and conditioned by EDL’s largest North American RNG facility to meet Pennant’s gas quality requirements.

The project is scheduled to become operational in early 2023. When fully operational, the Pennant system will take up to 6,500 Mcf (thousand cubic feet) per day of RNG supply. Under a separate agreement, UGIES will manage construction of an interconnecting pipeline and interconnection with Pennant.

Moving this RNG supply to market through EDL and Pennant’s system will provide benefits to the company and to local communities. From an environmental perspective, accepting delivery of the RNG from Carbon Limestone Landfill will reduce CO 2 emissions that would otherwise occur by up to approximately 127,500 metric tons per year. This CO 2 reduction equates to removing the emissions from more than 27,700 passenger vehicles over the course of a calendar year.

“Agreements like the one announced today enable UGIES to utilize its best-in-class engineering and construction expertise to bring RNG to market while utilizing the existing Pennant pipeline network,” said Anthony C. Cox, President, Pennant Midstream. “This is an example of UGI and Pennant’s commitment to enabling renewable and sustainable energy projects using the breadth of our industry experience.”

“EDL has owned and operated an extensive portfolio of landfill gas to electricity plants across the United States since 1998; and in recent years, several large plants converting landfill gas to RNG,” said James Harman, Chief Executive Officer, EDL. “We are proud to leverage our waste to clean energy expertise through developments such as the Carbon Limestone RNG project, and to assist one of our key customers with their goal of de-carbonizing through renewable gas supply.”

“We are looking forward to working with EDL on this important project,” said Joseph L. Hartz, President – UGIES. “EDL has established itself as a global leader in renewable projects, including some right here in Pennsylvania. We are confident that this agreement will lead to more opportunities to work together in the future.”

About UGI Energy Services

UGI Energy Services, LLC supplies and markets natural gas, electricity and liquid fuels to approximately 42,000 residential, commercial and industrial customer locations across the mid-Atlantic and northeastern United States. UGI Energy Services also conducts UGI’s midstream natural gas business through its ownership of underground natural gas storage, gas peaking plants and pipeline assets in Pennsylvania and owns all or a portion of electric generation assets principally in Pennsylvania.

About Pennant Midstream

Pennant Midstream operates both wet and dry gas and natural gas liquid gathering pipelines in Mercer and Lawrence Counties, PA; and Mahoning and Columbiana Counties, OH. In addition, Pennant operates a 245,000 Dth/day natural gas processing plant located near New Middletown, OH. Pennant is a partnership between a subsidiary of UGI Energy Services, Harvest Midstream, and a subsidiary of Williams Companies. A subsidiary of UGIES operates the Pennant system.

About EDL

A leading global producer of sustainable distributed energy, EDL owns and operates a portfolio of 94 power stations in North America, Australia and Europe. From innovative renewable operations to clean and remote energy expertise, EDL delivers solutions to a diverse range of customers the world over.

For more information on EDL, visit https://edlenergy.com/

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, natural gas utilities in West Virginia, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas, in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and California, and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.