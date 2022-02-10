Spire Global Announces Expanded Relationship with Sinay

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, announced today a new agreement with Sinay, a technology company that helps maritime-based businesses around the world manage data related to operations and environmental impacts. Together, Spire and Sinay are leveraging data and machine learning to develop global maritime solutions.

Sinay has developed the Sinay Hub, a cloud-based solution that uses advanced AI algorithms to offer real-time environmental and logistic monitoring for maritime industry stakeholders that want to improve their efficiency and sustainability through data. The Hub tool creates real-time situational awareness, allowing the maritime industry to make the right decisions, drive more efficiency and easily comply with regulations.

Spire is integrating its historical and real-time automatic identification system (AIS) data into Sinay’s machine learning model. Using Spire’s data, Sinay’s AI technology will determine maritime routes, classify vessels and train the machine learning model to improve AI algorithms and predict a reliable Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA). Sinay has been a long-term partner of Spire’s, leveraging the company’s AIS data for more than two years. In addition to AIS data, Sinay is now looking at integrating maritime weather insights for cargo tracking by modeling weather conditions and ETA’s that employ machine learning to define the best route for cargo delivery.

“Modern businesses rely on having current, precise, and reliable data to make informed decisions. Spire’s data and analytics enable us to confidently deliver real-time situational awareness, allowing the maritime industry to tap into the power of AI and data to make optimal decisions, consistently, and in real-time,” said David Lelouvier, Managing Director, Sinay. “We look forward to continuing to work with Spire to provide our customers best-in-class, actionable global maritime data.”

“The impact of weather on the maritime industry and in turn global supply chains is something that we are uniquely able to help our customers mitigate,” said John Lusk, SVP and General Manager, Spire Maritime. “We are pleased to expand our relationship with Sinay to include this valuable data set alongside the historical and real-time AIS data that they have been utilizing in their models for years.”

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Cambridge, Ontario, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit http://www.spire.com.

About Sinay

As a maritime data solution company, Sinay developed the Sinay Hub, a cloud-based solution that uses advanced AI algorithms to offer real-time environmental and logistic monitoring for maritime industry stakeholders that want to improve their efficiency and sustainability through data. Learn more at https://sinay.ai/en/