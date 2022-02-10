Weaver Consultants Group® Expands Its Value-Added Services by Combining with GOC® Technologies, a Science-Based, Environmentally-Focused Odor Control Company

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weaver Consultants Group® (WCG), a US-based engineering and environmental consulting firm, has increased its professional environmental service offerings to include odor control solutions through a combination with Bloomington, Indiana-based GOC® Technologies, formerly known as Global Odor Control Technologies. GOC Technologies (GOC) manufactures customized, industrial-strength odor neutralizers for various industrial applications across the world.

As an industry-proven odor control solution provider for over 25 years, GOC brings a diverse suite of environmentally friendly, science-based odor neutralizers and has worked with over 500 sites to develop highly effective odor eliminating compound solutions created to address specific onsite odors at landfills, manufacturing, agricultural, and industrial operations.

“We are excited to welcome the GOC team into the Weaver family. The addition of a market leading brand like GOC enhances our existing core business portfolio offerings available to our clients within the solid waste, industrial, and environmental markets,” states Nevzat Turan – Principal at WCG.

Throughout the past decade, WCG and GOC have utilized both companies' complementary expertise and capabilities to fine-tune and develop innovative odor control delivery systems. "Collaborating with GOC has allowed us to expand our value-added service offerings to include fully integrated odor control delivery systems and patented chemical compounds customized directly to address our clients’ specific odor concerns," stated Jeff Young – Managing Principal of Operations at WCG. “We make all decisions with our clients at the forefront, and we believe this venture will provide long-term benefits to our solid waste and industrial sector clients."

Weaver’s expanded odor control portfolio now includes an extensive network of professionals across the Country supporting clients with engineering, system manufacturing, installation, O&M, and production of proprietary odor compounds to fully integrate the odor control process.

About Weaver Consultants Group (WCG)

WCG helps businesses overcome challenges and achieve goals in a timely and efficient manner. The company's services and solutions focus on complex environmental compliance and engineering requirements. Learn more at http://www.wcgrp.com.