Chase and Marriott Bonvoy® Announce Enhanced Benefits to Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card

WILMINGTON, Del. & BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Chase and Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s travel program and marketplace, announced enhanced benefits to the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card to help cardmembers earn toward future travel quicker. The updated benefits allow cardmembers to earn more Marriott Bonvoy points on everyday spending and a faster path to Marriott Bonvoy Elite Status based on spend. Cardmembers can enjoy all these upgraded benefits with no increase to the annual fee, which means they’ll get more value with the same great card.

Boundless cardmembers can now earn 3X points when they make purchases at grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants (up to $6,000 in combined purchases per calendar year). Cardmembers will also now automatically receive one Elite Night Credit for every $5,000 in purchases, with no cap toward achieving higher Elite Status in Marriott Bonvoy. This is in addition to current earning benefits of up to 17X points for every $1 spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy and 2X points on all other purchases, as well as automatic Silver Elite Status, 15 Elite Night Credits toward the next level of Elite Status each calendar year and a Free Night Award every year after account anniversary.

“The updates to the Boundless card were designed to deliver increased value to our cardmembers and provide more opportunity to earn on everyday spending,” said Ed Olebe, President of Chase Co-Brand Cards. “During a time when the landscape is ever-changing, it's important we evolve with our cardmembers to offer a product that maximizes the value they can get from their spending both at home and while traveling.”

“Our members are again experiencing unforgettable vacations across our portfolio of hotels, the largest portfolio of leisure and luxury hotels in the industry,” said David Flueck, Senior Vice President, Global Loyalty Marriott Bonvoy at Marriott International. “We’re thrilled to give our members an even faster way to earn free nights and status with their everyday spend on the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card.”

A full list of Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card’s benefits include:

Ways to earn: Earn up to 17X total points for every $1 spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy: 6X points on purchases at more than 7,900 properties participating in Marriott Bonvoy Up to 10X points from Marriott for being a Marriott Bonvoy member Up to 1X points from Marriott with Automatic Silver Elite Status NEW: 3X points per $1 on the first $6,000 spent in combined purchases each year on grocery stores, gas stations and dining 2X points on all other purchases

A new way to elevate Marriott Bonvoy status: earn one Elite Night Credit toward Elite Status for every $5,000 spent

Additional Boundless travel benefits: Silver Elite Status each account anniversary year 15 Elite Night Credits toward next level of Elite Status each calendar year Gold Elite Status when cardmember spends $35,000 per calendar year Free Night Award every year after account anniversary (redemption level up to 35,000 points) Free Premium Wi-Fi

No foreign transaction fees

Protection benefits including: Baggage Delay Insurance Lost Luggage Reimbursement Trip Delay Reimbursement Purchase Protection

Visa Concierge

To celebrate the enhanced benefits, for a limited time, new Marriott Bonvoy Boundless cardmembers can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card is now available and has an annual fee of $95. For more information about the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, click here.

With more ways to earn and over 7,900 properties and 30 extraordinary brands to choose from in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, the travel possibilities are endless.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 60 million American households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: Nearly 4,800 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy encompasses Marriott International’s extraordinary portfolio of brands – including the largest collection of luxury properties, award-winning loyalty program, Homes & Villas by Marriott International, online retail shop with 13 branded boutiques, and access to endless experiences – all available through the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app. Members can earn and redeem points for stays and accelerate the points they earn with co-branded credit cards from JP Morgan Chase and American Express. For more information about Marriott Bonvoy or to enroll in the loyalty program for free and receive member benefits, visit marriottbonvoy.com and to download the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app, visit mobile-app.marriott.com. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.