Generational Equity Advises Truitt Enterprises in its Sale to Private Investor

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the majority sale of its client, Truitt Enterprises, Inc. to a Private Investor. The transaction closed February 1, 2022.

Headquartered in the Gun Barrel City, Texas, Truitt Enterprises (dba Hootin Holler) is a leading liquor, wine, beer, and convenience store that specializes in wholesale and retail customers. In operation for over 30 years, the Company has developed a broad set of capabilities. The Company has strong relationships with key customers in a variety of markets, including many bars and restaurants in the regional area.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, and his team led by Senior M&A Advisor, Cory Strickland, with support from Vice President, M&A, Jacob Mangalath, successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director, Joe Van Voorhis established the initial relationship with Truitt Enterprises.

“The day I met the Truitt family they told me the most important thing to them when finding a successor for Hootin Holler was to find someone that would continue the legacy with the customers and employees; and that was more important than the monetary value of the business,” said Strickland.

He added, “I am happy to say that we found that perfect buyer and I look forward to seeing the legacy continued into the future.”

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 250 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row and Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.