SoundHound Inc. Extends Partnership with Snap to Provide Auto Captioning

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoundHound Inc., a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced it has expanded its partnership with Snap Inc. to provide auto captioning services for Snapchatter videos. SoundHound's advanced automatic speech recognition (ASR) software and ability to convert speech to text in real-time enables Snapchatters to automatically add a complete transcription of the audio portion of the Snaps they create.

SoundHound's Voice AI platform powers the conversational experience in brands such as Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Pandora, VIZIO, and Snap. The company recently expanded its market reach with agreements to make its advanced voice AI technology available to Android app developers using Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Platforms and to operators adopting Netflix's Da Vinci solution for RDK-based set-top boxes. SoundHound is in the process of becoming a public company through its expected merger with Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ: ATSPT subunits, which consist of one share of common stock and 1/4 of a warrant).

"We are thrilled to help Snapchat innovate with auto captions, making content accessible to more people," said James Hom, Co-founder and Vice President, Products at SoundHound Inc. "Our ongoing partnership to provide a variety of voice AI solutions is giving Snapchatters hands-free convenience, more options for creating and sharing content, and the ability to stay on-the-go while using the platform."

After a Snapchatter records a video, they simply tap the quote icon, found in the Toolbar on the right side of their screen. They also have the option to edit the captions, drag, resize, and rotate them. From there, they can send Snaps to friends or add to their Story.

Auto captions allow Snapchatters to watch Snaps in noisy environments and still get a sense of the audio. Including auto captions narrows the digital accessibility gap, while providing greater convenience for Snapchatters.

SoundHound's partnership with Snap Inc. extends back to June 2018, when its music discovery app became a launch partner for Snap Kit, Snapchat’s third-party integration platform for iOS and Android. Within the SoundHound app, Snapchatters can create a customizable music Snap containing song details, an exclusive animation, innovative effects, and a playback link. More recently, the two companies announced the availability of Voice Scan that allows Snapchatters to quickly find Lenses by using their voice.

SoundHound Inc., a leading innovator of conversational intelligence, offers an independent voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver best-in-class conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding® technologies, SoundHound's advanced voice AI platform provides exceptional speed and accuracy and enables humans to interact with products and services like they interact with each other—by speaking naturally.

In November 2021, the company entered into a definitive merger agreement with Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co.

