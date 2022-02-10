DuraDerm SPORT and the UFC Performance Institute Announce Clinical Partnership

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DuraDerm SPORT, a provider of a new, advanced liquid polymer has announced today an exciting partnership with the UFC Performance Institute, the world’s first Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) multi-disciplinary research, innovation, and training center.

DuraDerm SPORT will become the UFC Performance Institute’s first-ever global “Official Infection Prevention Partner,” providing their athletes a cutting-edge alternative to traditional antibiotic-based treatments, which can decrease performance and develop resistance.

MMA fighters are frequently in close skin-to-skin contact making them susceptible to skin lacerations and bacterial, viral, or fungal dermatologic infections. DuraDerm SPORT actively kills these dangerous pathogens on contact, and clinical trials have proven that it greatly reduces the risk of infection.

Clinically proven to prevent infection, DuraDerm SPORT is an important part of the UFC Performance Institute’s skin treatment protocol vs. viruses, fungi and bacteria like staph and MRSA.

“The UFCPI sports medicine clinic has been using DuraDerm SPORT over the past few years and has seen a marked reduction in wounds becoming infectious,” said Dr. Heather Linden, Director of Physical Therapy for the UFC Performance Institute. “We’ve observed that immediate use of this product reduces the likelihood of a small cut or wound advancing to more severe infectious stages. This product has also shown great clinical results when used post-surgically as a barrier that protects and enhances wound healing.”

“The UFC Performance Institute has established the clinical standard of care for MMA athletes. Their leadership and dedication to improving the health, performance and recovery of their athletes is preeminent,” said Brad Chartrand, CEO of DuraDerm SPORT.

“We are honored to help support Heather and the athletes with a product they can employ and utilize within their training and competition preparation for the world’s most demanding sport.”

About UFC Performance Institute

UFC opened the first UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas in 2017 as the world’s first Mixed Martial Arts multi-disciplinary research, innovation, and training center. In 2019, UFC opened the 93,000 square-foot Shanghai Performance Institute, a facility approximately three times the size of the original Las Vegas location. Both operations are equipped with a full-time staff of experts in the fields of strength and conditioning, nutrition, and physical therapy, with a focus on providing athletes with world-class performance optimization training. Hundreds of UFC athletes have utilized the facilities and their services, as well as dozens of elite athletes from other major sports, including the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and Olympics, among others.

About DuraDerm SPORT

DuraDerm SPORT is a new FDA cleared non-antibiotic microbicidal liquid bandage that actively kills bacteria, fungi, and viruses (all pathogens) on contact, forms a flexible, organic and durable film barrier that protects the skin from water, dirt, and germs and promotes optimal healing and recovery by lowering the pH of the wound bed. Once only available in hospitals, now for the first time, athletes, athletic trainers and coaches will have access to this advanced wound care polymer. DuraDerm SPORT is backed by strong scientific and clinical data.

DuraDermSPORT.com