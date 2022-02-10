Agilicus Awarded Government of Canada Contract for its Zero Trust Network Access Platform

KITCHENER, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilicus has been awarded a Government of Canada contract, through Innovative Solutions Canada, with Shared Services Canada (SSC) for its Zero Trust Network Access platform.

Shared Services Canada is evaluating Agilicus to augment their security solutions to include an enterprise-grade, cloud-based, Zero Trust Network Access platform. Agilicus can enable secure access for Government of Canada and Non-Government of Canada remote users, with a consistent and frictionless experience from any device, anywhere in the world. The result is decreased cybersecurity risks, enhanced productivity, greater access, higher user satisfaction, and a unified user experience.

“We are thrilled to be working with SSC, who lead the way in delivering modern, secure, innovative IT solutions that support Canada’s federal organizations and their digital programs,” said Angelo Compagnoni, co-founder, Agilicus. “We are grateful for ISC and SSC’s commitment in furthering Canadian innovation and their recognition of our Zero Trust Network Access platform.”

SSC’s mandate includes designing and operating an effective, efficient, and secure IT infrastructure that protects Government of Canada data and technology assets. SSC and its federal government partners, continue to modernize their traditional perimeter defenses with a Zero Trust framework. SSC has engaged with Agilicus to test the Agilicus Zero Trust Network Access platform for its ability to provide fine-grained, secure, access to resources such as applications, shares and desktops from anywhere.

Agilicus’ novel Zero Trust Network Access platform empowers any organization to provide single sign-on, with existing credentials, to any resource, using any device, without a VPN or client, simply, securely, and economically.

About Agilicus

Agilicus is a Canadian cyber security company shaping the future of work by transforming the way modern workforces connect to corporate resources. With a foundation in Zero Trust, Agilicus is a more secure alternative to VPNs and perimeter-based network access. Agilicus’ cloud-native solution empowers organizations of all types and sizes, to quickly and seamlessly expand the reach of company resources without compromising security. Today’s mobile users, employees, frontline workers, contractors, and partners can be equipped with the secure remote access that was previously unattainable.

https://www.agilicus.com/