UNest Partners with Zogo Finance to Help Families Jumpstart Their Financial lives

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UNest, a leading fintech company that makes it easier than ever for parents to invest in their kids’ future, today announced its partnership with Zogo, a gamified financial literacy app, to empower families to become financially savvy.

The combination builds on UNest’s early success in providing a financial blueprint for young families navigating the complexities of personal finance. According to a Capital One CreditWise survey, finances are the top stressor for 73% of Americans. Together with Zogo, UNest is reinventing financial literacy by making it more approachable and entertaining for younger generations through gamified, bite-sized lessons on topics from how to open a bank account to investing in crypto.

“Promoting financial wellness is at the heart of everything we do,” said Ksenia Yudina, CFA, Founder and CEO of UNest. “We are proud to team with Zogo to provide all families with equal access to financial education and content. Through our partnership, we are bringing a fun and engaging twist to a topic that’s often overwhelming and dry.”

Through the co-branded partnership, UNest members have access to over 400 micro-lessons, spanning 22 categories with real-world personal finance scenarios. By progressing through the modules, completing interactive quizzes, and participating in daily trivia games, UNest users are rewarded with extra money deposited directly into their accounts.

“Major life events such as having kids often trigger financial stress,” said Bolun Li, Founder and CEO of Zogo Finance. “That’s why we’re excited to work with UNest on their quest to close the financial literacy gap and provide the next generation with a brighter financial future. Understanding how to manage your family’s finances is vital to leading a life of financial freedom.”

The partnership with Zogo further enhances UNest’s robust rewards program, which includes over 150 brand partners. Through UNest Rewards, families have access to ample ways to earn more money for their children’s accounts.

About UNest

UNest is a purpose-driven fintech company empowering parents to invest and save for their kids’ future. Since launching in February of 2020, UNest has helped thousands of families give their children a financial head-start and road map. Opening a UNest Investment Account for Kids requires no paperwork and takes just five minutes to set up through its award-winning app. UNest leadership team includes senior team members from Acorns, Marqeta, and Capital Group. The North Hollywood company is backed by leading investors including Anthos, The Artemis Fund, Franklin Templeton, AltaIR Capital, Launchpad Capital, OneWay Ventures, Unlock Venture Partners, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, Bitfury, and NBA All-Star Baron Davis. UNest Securities LLC is a FINRA registered broker-dealer. To learn more visit www.unest.co.

About Zogo

Based in Austin, TX, and created by young adults for young adults, financial technology company Zogo is on a mission to promote financial wellbeing. Backed by scientific research, its award-winning app offers bite-size modules and tangible incentives to make financial literacy education accessible, fun, and rewarding. The company partners with financial institutions in all 50 U.S. states to help them educate, engage and empower the next generation of financial decision-makers. Key Zogo investors and advisors include seed accelerator Techstars, a former Sageworks CEO, and various Duke University faculty. To learn more, visit zogofinance.com or follow us on Instagram @zogofinance.