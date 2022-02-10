Twelve Consulting Group Announces Partnership with Celonis to Help Customers Identify and Eliminate Process Inefficiencies

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twelve Consulting Group, a consultancy firm specializing in designing and delivering cloud-based solutions, has formalized its partnership with Celonis, the global leader in execution management.

This partnership combines Twelve CG’s technology consulting expertise with Celonis’ market leading process mining and execution management capabilities, enabling customers to optimize their business operations, identify inefficiencies and unlock their full execution capacity.

The Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) provides companies with a modern way to understand and execute their business processes, eliminating billions of dollars in inefficiencies. The EMS powers all facets of business execution, including real-time data ingestion, process and task mining, planning and simulation, visualization and daily management, and targeted action flows to course correct in real-time.

“By partnering with Celonis, we’ll be able to help our customers identify broken processes and execution gaps. And in addition, we can use the Celonis platform to fix those process issues and unlock efficiencies and value,” said Jon Howard, Director of Solution Innovation at Twelve CG. “This collaboration brings together the strengths of both organizations to deliver exceptional business outcomes and improve performance for our joint customers.”

“Today’s businesses need to be able to see and understand processes before they can effectively act. Our Execution Management System helps customers identify and fix failing business processes, and addresses every facet of execution management from analytics, to strategy and planning, management, actions and automation,” said Nicole Gallant, VP Partner Management North America at Celonis. “Partnering with Twelve CG will help enterprises close the execution gaps that have been holding them back from achieving full execution capacity.”

About Twelve Consulting Group

Founded in 2013 by Jill King, Twelve Consulting Group leverages leading cloud-based technologies to help customers unlock potential with smarter data. Twelve CG works with 100+ customers across the CPG, Pharmaceutical and Technology industries to solve mission critical business challenges with speed, accuracy and agility. Learn more at twelvecg.com/celonis and harness your data to make smarter decisions, faster.