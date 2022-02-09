Western Announces Addition of Integral and G8 to Investor Relations Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: WEX) (the "Company" or "Western Exploration") is pleased to announce the addition of Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") and G8 Strategies LLC ("G8") to the Company's investor relations team, for the purpose of providing certain market-making and investor relations services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). By leveraging Integral and G8's expertise, the Company hopes to heighten market awareness for Western Exploration and its business, including the Company's exploration and development plans for its 100% owned Aura Project, located in North Elko County, Nevada.

In connection with Integral's engagement, the Company and Integral have entered into a marketing agreement, pursuant to which, among other things, Integral has agreed to provide certain market-making services in accordance with Policy 3.4 – Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities ("Policy 3.4") of the Exchange (the "Integral Agreement"). Integral's engagement is for an initial term of 3 months and, upon the expiry of such initial term, shall automatically renew on a monthly basis until terminated by Western Exploration upon a 30-day prior written notice. In consideration for their services, Integral will receive C$6,000 per month, plus applicable taxes, which amounts shall be payable on a monthly basis by the Company.

Integral is a full-service securities dealer engaged in wealth management, market-making, and investment banking with offices in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, Vancouver, Kitchener-Waterloo, Burlington, Sydney and Nanaimo.

In addition, the Company has also entered into a services agreement with G8, pursuant to which, among other things, G8 has agreed to provide certain investor relations services in accordance with Policy 3.4 of the Exchange (the "G8 Agreement"). G8's engagement is for a 6-month, unless terminated by Western Exploration upon a 60-day prior written notice. In consideration for their services, G8 will receive C$4,000 per month, plus applicable taxes, which amounts shall be payable on a monthly basis by the Company.

G8 is a US based firm located in Reno, Nevada, that specializes in providing multinational companies with investor relations, communications and marketing services. G8 is an integrated communications and marketing agency that seeks to inform stakeholders of the Company's story for the purpose of broadening the Company's reach within the investment community.

Neither the Integral Agreement nor the G8 Agreement contain any performance factors, and neither Integral nor G8 will receive any common shares or options as compensation. Further, Integral, G8 and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, as of the date hereof, neither Integral, G8, nor any of their principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Western Exploration

Western Exploration Inc. is Nevada-focused precious metals exploration company, aiming to be a premier gold and silver development company in North America. The Company was born out of a 25-year history of advancing exploration projects in Nevada as a private company. Its principal asset is the Aura gold-silver project, located in Elko County, Nevada, approximately 120 kilometers north of the city of Elko, Nevada.

