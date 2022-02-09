‘Patria y Vida’ Writer, Singer and Two-time Grammy-Award Winner Yotuel Romero Named King of Carnaval Miami 2022

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana has named Yotuel Romero as the official King of Carnaval Miami 2022. As part of the 2022 festivities, the Cuban-born Grammy Award-winning urban artist will perform on the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana’s Stage (located at SW 8 St. and SW 22 Ave.) during the Calle Ocho Music Festival (El Festival de la Calle Ocho) on Sunday, March 13.

“We are excited to announce Yotuel as the King of Carnaval Miami 2022 and are honored to have him perform at the Calle Ocho Music Festival,” said Alexander Perez, president of the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana. “‘Patria y Vida’ has become an anthem that has fueled a movement of expression through music and art for the Cuban people and there’s no better place than the Calle Ocho Music Festival to continue to elevate the message.”

The Cuban-born singer, artist and fashion model is a pioneer of his craft. A composer and record producer, the trend-setter, known for blending Afro-Cuban genres like rumba with hip hop, is not new on the music scene, though his hit song, “Patria y Vida” (Spanish for “Homeland and Life”), which was released in February 2021, propelled his career and served as the battle cry for the #SOSCubaMovement. The instantly iconic song won Best Urban Song and Song of the Year at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards.

“I am honored to have been chosen as the King of Carnaval Miami 2022,” said Yotuel Romero. “This festival has had a long standing tradition of recognizing the pillars of the Latin community in South Florida and to be named among fellow Cuban musical icons like Celia Cruz (1984), Gloria Estefan (1988), and Willy Chirino (1993) is truly humbling. I look forward to celebrating the return of Calle Ocho and appreciate the opportunity to further amplify the voice of the Cuban people and their plight for a free Cuba.”

The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana’s Carnaval Miami and its flagship events return in-person with Carnaval on the Mile happening March 5-6 and culminating with the Calle Ocho Music Festival, happening on March 13.

“Carnaval Miami brings together South Florida’s Latin community and beyond, celebrating our cultural heritage through music, food and family. It is my hope that this year’s return to in-person events marks a true celebration for our community.”

Sponsors of the 2022 Carnaval Miami festivities include Bacardi, the Official Spirits of Carnaval on the Mile, Lowe’s, the Official Home Improvement Store of Calle Ocho Festival, Amerant Bank, Presenting Sponsor of Carnaval Miami Golf Tournament, Telemundo, Univision, Palma, and more.

For more information about Carnaval Miami and upcoming events, please visit www.carnavalmiami.com.

About the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana

The Kiwanis of Little Havana, an affiliate of Kiwanis International, is a global non-profit organization of volunteers dedicated to serving children and families in their community. Founded in 1975 and armed with a powerful vision and perseverance, the Little Havana Chapter is known for using advanced fundraising initiatives aimed at cultivating and amplifying the regions rich cultural heritage, Latin flavors, and family traditions through Carnaval Miami and its flagship events, Carnaval on the Mile and Calle Ocho Music Festival. Through its charitable arm, the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation, the organization impacts thousands of families annually, with youth and community development programs including holiday giving, hunger relief, college scholarships, youth summer camps, back to school, youth sports and many more.