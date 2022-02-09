Team with More Than $670 Million Joins Ameriprise for Industry-Leading Technology and Investment Research

Photo of five members of Penn Wealth Planning, a wealth management practice that joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, in their office in New Hope, Pennsylvania. The team is led by Lisa Policare, MBA, CEO, pictured in the center. Photo courtesy of Penn Wealth Planning.

Photo of five members of Penn Wealth Planning, a wealth management practice that joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, in their office in New Hope, Pennsylvania. The team is led by Lisa Policare, MBA, CEO, pictured in the center. Photo courtesy of Penn Wealth Planning.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Co-founders of the wealth management practice Penn Wealth Planning, Lisa Policare, MBA, CEO and Frank Policare, along with managing partner Patrick Trauger, CFP®, recently joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) from LPL Financial in New Hope, Pennsylvania with more than $670 million in client assets. The practice, founded nearly 20 years ago, has grown to an 11-person team that serves a diverse client base across the U.S. The team selected Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC as their new broker-dealer because of the firm’s longstanding commitment to financial planning, industry-leading integrated technology, sophisticated investment research, and support from leadership to achieve their practice vision.

“This strategic partnership with Ameriprise provides us with the freedom, integrated technology, and leadership commitment we need to provide first-class service to our clients,” said Lisa Policare, who has 24 years of experience advising clients. “The pandemic and continued economic uncertainty have shown the value strong financial advice and comprehensive planning have in helping clients reach their short- and long-term financial goals. Our team treats our clients like extended members of our family, and we strive to deliver exceptional service and solutions. In our search for a new firm, it was clear that Ameriprise leadership was aligned with our vision of delivering the very best client experience every time.”

Bill Williams, Executive Vice President of the firm’s independent advisor channel, said, “On behalf of Ameriprise, we welcome the Penn Wealth Planning team to our firm. We look forward to working with Penn Wealth to achieve their practice vision and to empower them to remain differentiated from the competition by consistently delivering an exemplary client experience. Ameriprise remains true to our financial planning roots, while continually investing in the technology and resources that make it easier than ever for teams like Penn Wealth to exceed client expectations.”

Penn Wealth Planning also includes financial advisor and managing director Christopher Kelly, CFP®, CPA, financial advisor Gerald Barlow, CPA, and financial planning specialist Scott Utterback, CPA. They are supported by client service manager and insurance specialist Joseph D’Amore, MBA, CLTC®, client service coordinators Eric Kats and Brett Osborn, office manager Amanda Rennie, and administrative assistant Katelyn McCann. Ameriprise Regional Vice President Tom North and Ameriprise Senior Franchise Field Vice President Matthew Roesser support the team.

In 2021, Lisa Policare was named to Forbes Best-in-State Financial Advisor list1, which recognizes the industry’s top advisors based on several factors, including levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business. And in 2018, Trauger was selected for the InvestmentNews 40 Under 40 list, recognizing the professional accomplishment of financial advisors and other industry professionals.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive financial advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.2 Nine out of ten advisors who joined Ameriprise say the firm’s technology, financial planning capabilities and ability to acquire clients is better than their previous firm.3 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Penn Wealth Planning

For nearly twenty years, Penn Wealth Planning has provided a full range of financial services, including retirement and financial planning, individual investment management, tax planning strategies and life and long-term care insurance solutions. Penn Wealth Planning, which is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania and manages more than $670 million in client assets, is committed to providing first-class service and empowering clients with the right tools as they seek to make their future goals a reality. Penn Wealth Planning is a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors4, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the U.S.

Ameriprise Financial cannot guarantee future financial results.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2022 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

_____________________________

1 Source: Forbes, “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” Feb 11, 2021. This ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com.

2 Ameriprise Financial 2020 10-K.

3 Ameriprise asked experienced advisors who moved their book of business to the firm in the last one-to-five years to compare its support, resources, and capabilities to their previous firm and state their satisfaction with their experience. The survey results identified the top ways Ameriprise stands out compared to competitors. 294 advisors responded to the “Ultimate Advisor Partnership” survey, which was conducted in November 2021.

4 Ameriprise Financial Q4 2021 Earnings Release.