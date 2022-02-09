EdiGene and Neukio Enter Collaboration to Develop Next-Generation Immune Cell Therapies

BEIJING & SHANGHAI & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EdiGene, Inc., a global biotechnology company focused on translating gene-editing technologies into transformative therapies for patients with serious genetic diseases and cancer, and Neukio Biotherapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of allogenic iPSC-CAR-NK cell therapies, today announced an R&D collaboration to develop next-generation immune cell therapies.

The collaboration will leverage EdiGene’s expertise in high-throughput genome editing screening and Neukio’s strength in the development and manufacturing of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) and natural killer cell (NK Cell).

“Our proprietary, high-throughput genome-editing screening platform enables genome-wide exploration of key genes in the growth and differentiation of specific cells, promotes the establishment of causality between genetic variation and therapeutic development, and has unique advantages in mechanism exploration, target screening and translation,” said Dong Wei, Ph.D., CEO of EdiGene. “By leveraging our expertise in the application and translation of gene editing technologies, we are able to facilitate the development of innovative iPSC-NK immune cell therapies to bring more treatment options to patients.”

"The first autologous CAR-T cell therapy was launched in China in 2021, providing hope to cancer patients that they will be able to benefit from the next generation of cell therapies as soon as possible. Our collaboration with EdiGene will explore new therapeutic mechanisms and targets, so that our NK cells can be used for allogenic therapies to treat solid tumors, which is beneficial for our intellectual properties systems and for patients’ accessibility,” said Dr. Richard Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Neukio. “This new screening method supplements known targets, laying a solid foundation for Neukio's pipeline and sustainable development.”

Under the agreement, Neukio will develop cell therapies in certain undisclosed indications and pay EdiGene milestone payments for clinical development upon its clinical progress, and royalties after its commercialization.

About EdiGene, Inc

EdiGene is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on translating gene- editing technologies into transformative therapies for patients with serious genetic diseases and cancer. The company has established its proprietary ex vivo genome-editing platforms for hematopoietic stem cells and T cells, in vivo therapeutic platform based on RNA base editing, and high-throughput genome-editing screening to discover novel targeted therapies. Founded in 2015, EdiGene is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Guangzhou and Shanghai, China and Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. More information can be found at www.EdiGene.com.

Neukio Biotherapeutics

Neukio Biotherapeutics, established in June 2021, focuses on the development and commercialization of allogenic cell therapies from the iPSC-CAR-NK axis, In July 2021, it completed its $40m Angel round of financing led by Lilly Asia Venture (LAV), with the participation of IDG Capital and Sherpa Investments. Neukio aims for treating cancer patients worldwide, through a combined approach of in-house innovation and external collaboration with world leading partners. In December 2021, it established a fully integrated center to develop an innovative pipeline for commercialization in Simbay Park, China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

For further information, please visit www.Neukio.com