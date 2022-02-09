Candy Digital Announces Launch of “Candy Racing” NFT Line in Partnership With Race Team Alliance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Candy Digital, the next generation digital collectible company, announced today the launch of its new “Candy Racing” product line in partnership with Race Team Alliance. Race fans will be able to purchase unique “digi-cast” NFT editions of 23 NASCAR Cup Series race cars on www.candy.com/racing beginning Tuesday, Feb. 15 until the drop of the green flag at the Race in Daytona on Feb. 20. Link to a visual asset HERE.

Fans can collect all 23 “digi-casts” products through a bundle purchase for the price of $500 in the first 500 minutes of the products going live on Feb. 15, from 9AM EST until 5:20 PM ET. After that period, the bundle of all 23 products will cost $1,000.

Candy Racing “digi-casts” will each feature a dynamic animation of the deconstructed team car and the unique Daytona paint scheme for each vehicle. The NFTs highlight the next generation Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Ford Mustang GT and Toyota Camry TRD models and each product will be available for purchase on Feb. 15 at 9AM EST. Open Edition NFTs for each car will be sold at $50 until Sunday, February 20th at 2:00PM EST. NFT owners of the “digi-casts” of the top three finishers will be air dropped a unique NFT commemorating the winner of the Daytona race.

“'Candy Racing' marks our entry into the high-energy world of motorsports, and we’re thrilled to offer racing fans a new way to engage with the teams and drivers they love ahead of one of the most prestigious races of the year,” said Scott Lawin, CEO of Candy Digital. “We’re grateful to partner with the Race Team Alliance and their respective teams as we continue to create new digital experiences for both fans and collectors.”

“Collectibles are a part of the fabric of motorsports and we're excited to partner with Candy Digital to bring best-in-class digital collectibles to market for our Cup Series race teams and drivers,” said Jonathan Marshall, executive director of the RTA. “This is our first of many upcoming product launches and commemorates the stars of our sport, the launch of the Next Gen car and the start of the 2022 season.”

The full “Candy Racing” rollout for each team is as follows:

Joe Gibbs Racing Denny Hamlin - No. 11 Toyota Kyle Busch - No. 18 Toyota Martin Truex Jr. - No. 19 Toyota Christopher Bell - No. 20 Toyota



JTG Daugherty Racing Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - No. 47 Chevy



Hendrick Motorsports Kyle Larson - No. 5 Chevy Chase Elliot - No. 9 Chevy William Bryon - No. 24 Chevy Alex Bowman - No. 48 Chevy



Live Fast Motorsports BJ McLeod - No. 78 Ford



Petty GMS Erik Jones - No. 43 Chevy Ty Dillon - No. 42 Chevy



Richard Childress Racing Austin Dillon - No. 3 Chevy Tyler Reddick - No. 8 Chevy



Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Brad Keselowski - No. 6 Ford Chris Buescher - No. 17 Ford



Spire Motorsports Corey LaJoie - No. 7 Chevy Various - No. 77 Chevy



Stewart-Haas Racing Kevin Harvick - No. 4 Ford Aric Almirola - No. 10 Ford Chase Briscoe - No. 14 Ford Cole Custer - No. 41 Ford



Wood Brothers Racing Harrison Burton - No. 21 Ford



About Candy Digital

Candy Digital is a next generation digital collectible company formed by three executive partners: Michael Rubin, CEO, Fanatics; Mike Novogratz, founder and CEO, Galaxy Digital; and Gary Vaynerchuk, Serial Entrepreneur and Investor.

Candy Digital is Major League Baseball and the Race Team Alliance’s Official Partner for NFT’s and Collectibles. Candy operates Major League Baseball’s official NFT ecosystem where fans and collectors are able to purchase, trade, and share officially licensed NFTs to deepen their love of the sport.

Candy’s team of world-class digital artists, designers, and technologists are developing a broad range of digital collectibles, beginning with sports content and expanding into art, entertainment, music, and more.

About Race Team Alliance

The Race Team Alliance was formed in the summer of 2014 by racing industry leaders in order to preserve, promote and grow the sport of stock car racing and to advance the long-term interests of the racing teams. The RTA membership currently consists of 13 organizations which field 29 cars in the stock car racing premier series. The RTA works collaboratively for the betterment of the sport and to create value for its members and their partners.